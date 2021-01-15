Mesut Ozil Is Set To Leave Arsenal For Turkish Giants Fenerbahce (Read More)

Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal looks to be drawing to a close after Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu said the midfielder is “closer than ever” to joining the Turkish club.

The 32-year-old’s contract – which makes him Arsenal’s highest earner – is set to expire at the end of the season but his representatives have held talks with Fenerbahce, as well as DC United, about a move during the January transfer window.

He was not registered in Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads for this season and has not played for the Gunners since March.

Speaking to Turkish media about the prospect of Ozil moving to Fenerbahce, Emre – who spent three years as a player at Newcastle – said: