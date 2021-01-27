Michael Owen Predicts Southampton Vs Arsenal, West Brom Vs Man City

Former Manchester United striker, Michael Owen, has predicted Southampton to beat Arsenal in tonight’s Premier League clash at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Owen also predicted Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to defeat West Brom on Tuesday night.

Providing his predictions, Owen told BetVictor:

“We have a repeat of Saturday’s FA Cup tie as Arsenal once again travel to St. Mary’s. I mentioned in my BetVictor FA Cup Preview that I fancied the Saints on the day. They are so well organised under Ralph Hasenhüttl, and I thought they managed the game perfectly. “Now facing off in the league, I do not think either manager will make too many changes. With that in mind, I could see another slender home win on the cards. Southampton 1, Arsenal 0.”

Commenting on the West Brom vs Man City, Owen said, “Big Sam has got a reaction from his players in recent weeks; however, they welcome a Manchester City side that is swiping aside anyone that comes before them just now.

“Yes, they were slightly under par against Cheltenham in the FA Cup, but they can be very awkward fixtures to play in. “I do not think West Brom are set up to offer much on the counter-attack, so I can see this being a case of City breaking them down. With the quality on offer, I think that is just what the visitors will do as they continue to push for the top spot. West Brom 0, Manchester City 2.”

The kick-off time for Southampton vs Arsenal and West Brom vs Man City is 9:15 pm.