Minister directs APCON, NBC to sanitise media industry

The Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the two government agencies regulating advertising practice and the broadcast media, have agreed to collaborate in ensuring the resolution of the age-long industry debt, adherence to advertising code among other critical industry issues. This was part of the agreement reached during the courtesy visit of APCON management to the leadership of NBC.

The APCON Registrar/Chief Executive, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo recently met with the Acting Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, to seek collaboration and promote policies that will improve the advertising industry and strengthen intersectoral relationship.

Fadolapo hinted on the plan by APCON to develop a new business framework and Standard Operating Procedure for the advertising industry.

He stated that the business framework would ont only be comprehensive, but equally address critical industry concerns, which include industry debt, payment policy, inter and intra sectoral relationships among other issues.

The APCON registrar stated that NBC is expected to make substantial input and adequately participate in the formulation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the industry. While the SOP will require stakeholders’ participation, Fadolapo sought the mutual collaboration of NBC as a government regulatory agency to support and ensure compliance.

He also solicited the support of NBC in ensuring that all broadcast media organisations comply and enforce the advertising code.

He noted that the visit is in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, requesting that all agencies regulating the advertising and media industry should collaborate and seek solution to the age-long media debt.

The Acting Director General of NBC, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, expressed delight at the call for collaboration by APCON.

He reaffirmed the commitment of NBC to partner with APCON in every area of interest that would improve the long-standing relationship and the respective mandate of the two government agencies.

Idachaba assured the APCON registrar of NBC’s support and participation in the formulation and implementation of the SOP. He further sought the support of the APCON Registrar on Zero Debt Tolerance policy of the broadcast media and the revised broadcast code.

The two regulatory agencies agreed to sign a MOU and work together to promote a healthier business environment for all stakeholders.