Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Mobile Court convicts 33 persons for violating COVID-19 protocols in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mobile Court, on Monday, convicted 33 persons who were arrested and arraigned for not wearing facemasks in public places within the city centre.

NAN reports that some of the violators who were convicted after pleading guilty were fined N2,000 each with an option of engaging in supervised community service.

The presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni, after counselling the convicts on the need to follow the Coronavirus protocols, noted that those who pleaded not guilty would be remanded in a correctional facility.

She also granted bail to those who pleaded not guilty if they can meet the bail bond of N10,000 each.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgment, Mr. Ihkaro Attah, Head, Media, Publicity and Enlightenment of the FCT Ministerial Taskforce on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, vowed that the taskforce would not be deterred in ensuring that the virus was defeated in the territory.

“I think people are becoming a little bit tired of wearing of face masks, washing their hands and maintaining the protocols, but we will sustain the enforcement,” he said.

Previous articleInsecurity: IGP Flags Off Operation Puff Adder II In Abuja
Next articleOil marketers call for full deregulation, buffer against price hike
