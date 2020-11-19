Thursday, November 19, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

More demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT

Must read

Sports

Romelu Lukaku fires Belgium to Nations League finals as Italy also book spot

theabujatimes
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.
Read more
Sports

‘I’m tired of always being everyone’s problem’ – Messi hits back at Griezmann uncle’s claims upon Barca return

theabujatimes
The Blaugrana skipper has responded following some scathing criticism from his teammate's relative Emmanuel Lopes over his conduct at Camp Nou
Read more
Trending

More demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT

theabujatimes
The residents of Abuja are asked to be prepared for more demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, according to a report by The...
Read more
Sports

Gbajabiamila Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.
Read more
theabujatimes

The residents of Abuja are asked to be prepared for more demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, according to a report by The Nation. Demolitions in the city have been ordered to address violations of Abuja’s master plan, as per reports.

The Development Control authorities released the statement after a viral video of de-establishing a building in Wuse 2 went viral. In the video, the shop owner was disappointed as the bulldozer was trying to demolish the ground floor of his shop. This got the Nigerians fueled and they criticized the authorities.

FCTA reacted to it in a thread earlier this Tuesday saying that the authorities took the step due to the owner’s disregard for the notice sent earlier. It stated that the developer disrupted the ground floor plans, as the plan was approved for car parking.

The authority also counseled that the developers ought to follow the approved plan if they don’t want to face legal actions.

Muktar Galadima, the director of the Department of Development reacted to the video and reportedly said that some developers of the city took the time to construct illegal buildings and altered building plans.

Previous articleGbajabiamila Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General In Abuja
Next article‘I’m tired of always being everyone’s problem’ – Messi hits back at Griezmann uncle’s claims upon Barca return
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

NSCDC probes attack on VIO officials in Abuja

theabujatimes
Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have allegedly attacked Vehicle Inspection Officers in Abuja. A statement...
Read more
Trending

Airforce bombs bandits’ camp along Abuja-Kaduna highway, kills scores

theabujatimes
The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday launched a major offensive against bandits along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, killing many of the criminals in...
Read more
Trending

Three injured as farmers, herders clash in Abuja community

theabujatimes
No fewer than three persons were injured in a bloody clash between farmers and herders at Iddo, a community in the Federal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Romelu Lukaku fires Belgium to Nations League finals as Italy also book spot

theabujatimes
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium beat Denmark 4-2 on Wednesday to book a spot in the Nations League's finals.
Read more
Sports

‘I’m tired of always being everyone’s problem’ – Messi hits back at Griezmann uncle’s claims upon Barca return

theabujatimes
The Blaugrana skipper has responded following some scathing criticism from his teammate's relative Emmanuel Lopes over his conduct at Camp Nou
Read more
Trending

More demolition expected in Abuja, says FCT

theabujatimes
The residents of Abuja are asked to be prepared for more demolition by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Development Control, according to a report by The...
Read more
Sports

Gbajabiamila Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed.
Read more
Trending

NSCDC probes attack on VIO officials in Abuja

theabujatimes
Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have allegedly attacked Vehicle Inspection Officers in Abuja. A statement...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Brains & Hammers Completes 1,200 Housing Units in Abuja

FCT natives task FG on ministerial appointment, state status

Abuja Court Grants #EndSARS Protesters Bail After Five Days In Prison

NDLEA seizes 179.090kg of hard drugs, arrests 13 suspects in Abuja