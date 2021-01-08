More Security In FCT As Abuja Painted Taxi Operators Go Digital

Residents in the Federal Capital Territory who uses FCT commercial taxis will soon enjoy security, comfort and more value for their money as the popular Abuja Green painted Taxi Operators are set to be included in the newly created Made-in-Nigeria on-demand mobile car hire and logistics service, NAIRAXI. The NAIRAXI App is set to be lunched in less than two weeks time.Chairman of the Abuja Painted Taxi Operators Alhaji Shehu Shugaba AKA Yaradua made this known to our correspondent during the signing of a partnership agreement between NAIRAXI and the Abuja Painted Taxi Operators on Wednesday.According to Alhaji Shugaba, the most legal and most used means of transportation in the FCT is the painted taxi. He said the coming of NAIRAXI offers the painted taxi an opportunity to repackaged themselves for more effective service delivery.“Am not holding brief for the FCT transport secretariat, but the creation of Uber, Taxify, Bolt, in the FCT are not known to law, I said it everywhere, because before you operate taxi, you must obtain license and we are one of the licensed operators in the FCT” Shugaba said.“There is what we call the FCT License operators scheme where before you operate taxi in the FCT, you must obtain license, and when NAIRAXI came, they said they want to partner with us, so that we can move from analogue to digital, so that people will also book us online, even though we know we have some challenges, we are trying to work on those challenges” He added.Speaking on the challenges Shugaba said cleanliness of the vehicles and moral ethics of the drivers will be issues that will be addressed to enable the painted taxis have access to everywhere in the FCT while operating in the NAIRAXI App, since they are known to law.For his part, Kinsley Eze, a co-founder of NAIRAXI, over eight thousand Abuja Painted Taxi drivers who had less customers due to coming of Uber and other online car hire service, will have cause to smile again since they will also have a platform to compete favourably.“From us here we are more of a platform company….We want to change of face of mobility in the FCT with electronic commerce and logistics, as far as Nigeria is concern our company is pioneering this very great innovation, to connect Nigerians on all income growth, to get safe and affordable ride from pont A to Point B….. to get groceries, shop for anything that they need and to help them send and track their parcels” Eze said.“We know that over 45percent of residents here move with green taxis, and over the years, they’ve been disenfranchised, because they don’t have the actual technology to connect them to their customers. Most of them have seen their income dwindle over these last three-four years, so that’s what we want to correct. Painted abuja taxis is beautifully in position the best legal transport operator in the FCT , they have gotten awards on that regard for several years, they have very good drivers, they have Over eight thousand well documented drivers, NAIRAXI drivers will be keying into their data base for adequate information , this will curb criminality.” He added