Monday, December 7, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

More than N120 billion raw sugar was imported into the country in the last few months, it was learnt.

Must read

Sports

Messi, Ronaldo set to renew stellar rivalry in Champions League

theabujatimes
The two titans of the modern game, who split ownership of the Ballon d’Or between 2008-2017, were the talismans of Spanish giants...
Read more
Sports

Lille, Lyon win to keep pressure on PSG

theabujatimes
Yusuf Yazici scored what proved to be the winner as Lille beat fellow title hopefuls Monaco 2-1 on Sunday to retake second...
Read more
Business

More than N120 billion raw sugar was imported into the country in the last few months, it was learnt.

theabujatimes
Nigerians may pay high prices for meat and milk, going by increasing costs of production, experts have said. Managing...
Read more
Business

Vessels offload over N120b raw sugar at port

theabujatimes
More than N120 billion raw sugar was imported into the country in the last few months, it was learnt.
Read more
theabujatimes

Nigerians may pay high prices for meat and milk, going by increasing costs of production, experts have said.

Managing Director, Chanan Elo’a Integrated and dairy expert, Mr Udeme Etuk said with the ongoing recession, stubbornly high prices of cows and inputs will prompt food inflation.

He said a deep recession will lead to lower use of dairy products, given volatile market conditions.

He said milk production and productivity is going to be threatened by high costs of inputs and feed.

He said quality of animals was critical in determining its milk productivity, adding that the industry has been cross breeding with imported ones.

According to him, there is a risk to the quantity and quality of feed, which could lead to lower milk production growth and higher costs of production for farmers.

To maintain quality of milk, he explained that farmers have been forced to import foreign breeds priced in dollars.

Etuk warned that recession is going to have a significant but negative impact on the dairy industry.

According to him, milk quality concerns go beyond the farm level and require assurance of safe milk at all stages.

He  noted that  it will cost  so much  for  dairy farmers to be able acquire  facilities for milk quality, including infrastructure and human resources, that enable constant monitoring for quality.

The Team Leader, International and Rural Development at the Livelihoods Support and Development Centre, Prof Kola Adebayo said the recession will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation.  He said the economy is in for a rough ride in the face of recession.

The prolonged impact, according to him, putting upward pressure on dairy commodity prices.

He said the country was tackling   a weak economy, and  high unemployment,  and that  devaluation  and inflation  were  creating a drag on the overall  growth.

The negative impact of the crisis, he continued was  being felt throughout the economy and will affect profitability for the  agric  industry.

Previous articleVessels offload over N120b raw sugar at port
Next articleLille, Lyon win to keep pressure on PSG
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Vessels offload over N120b raw sugar at port

theabujatimes
More than N120 billion raw sugar was imported into the country in the last few months, it was learnt.
Read more
Business

FG expects over 500,000 jobs from cashew production

theabujatimes
The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has said it will harness the cashew value chain to generate over 500,000 jobs...
Read more
Business

Discos owe N416.94bn in nine months, says NBET

theabujatimes
Power distribution companies in the country failed to pay a total of N416.94bn for the electricity sold to them from January to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Messi, Ronaldo set to renew stellar rivalry in Champions League

theabujatimes
The two titans of the modern game, who split ownership of the Ballon d’Or between 2008-2017, were the talismans of Spanish giants...
Read more
Sports

Lille, Lyon win to keep pressure on PSG

theabujatimes
Yusuf Yazici scored what proved to be the winner as Lille beat fellow title hopefuls Monaco 2-1 on Sunday to retake second...
Read more
Business

More than N120 billion raw sugar was imported into the country in the last few months, it was learnt.

theabujatimes
Nigerians may pay high prices for meat and milk, going by increasing costs of production, experts have said. Managing...
Read more
Business

Vessels offload over N120b raw sugar at port

theabujatimes
More than N120 billion raw sugar was imported into the country in the last few months, it was learnt.
Read more
Trending

CCECC triple projects create alternatives for Abuja mass transit

theabujatimes
An a typical day, Emmanuel Etim runs through the streets and highways of Abuja from his Kubwa satellite town residence to his...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Bid for depot, pipelines repair, NNPC tells investors

Social, food businesses lose N300b to COVID-19

Finland Has An Education System The Other Country Should Learn From

Dantata Foods signs regenerative agricultural agreement with UK firm RegenFARM