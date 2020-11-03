Tuesday, November 3, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Africa News

Mozambique Gets $116 Million Budget Support as EU Resumes Aid

Must read

Sports

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win

theabujatimes
Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday Night Football to move the Foxes up...
Read more
Trending

Aisha Buhari To Establish Cancer Centers in Abuja, Six Geo Political Zone

theabujatimes
The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said her office has put all it takes together to establish state of...
Read more
Trending

Abuja chief Imam, Abduljalil is dead, Buhari reacts

theabujatimes
Imam Abduljalil Dabo, the Chief Imam of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Centre, located at opposite Banex/Emab plazas, Wuse 2, Abuja, is...
Read more
Trending

Transcorp Hilton Abuja staff begin indefinite strike over sack of colleagues

theabujatimes
Staff of Transcorp Hilton Abuja have commenced an indefinite strike over sack of their colleagues. It was gathered that...
Read more
theabujatimes

The European Union will give Mozambique 100 million euros ($116 million) in budget support, resuming aid to the southeast African nation after a scandal over undisclosed debts prompted a four-year freeze.

The money will be made available in two equal tranches, this year and in 2021, Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs Minister Veronica Macamo said in an emailed statement.

The EU halted direct budget support to Mozambique in 2016, after the International Monetary Fund and other donors also froze direct assistance when the government admitted it guaranteed more than $2 billion in debts, more than half of which had been undisclosed. Since then, three former Credit Suisse Group AG workers pleaded guilty to U.S. charges related to the loans.

Before donors halted budget financing, Mozambique relied on them for as much as a third of total budget funding.

The EU last month agreed to provide training and support to combat an Islamist insurgency in the northern Cabo Delgado province, where more than 2,000 people have died and at least 400,000 have fled their homes.

Previous articleLocal rice supply threatened after massive looting of warehouses
Next articleProjects worth more than Sh360 stalled – Auditor-General
- Advertisement -

More articles

Africa News

Projects worth more than Sh360 stalled – Auditor-General

theabujatimes
Kenya stands to lose billions of shillings due to failure by counties and political leaders to complete hundreds of projects.
Read more
Africa News

Ivory Coast president on track to win election, opposition cries foul

theabujatimes
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara edged closer to claiming a landslide election victory, total provisional tallies showed on Monday, though opponents said...
Read more
Africa News

Uganda launches Chinese-constructed road linking Kenya

theabujatimes
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday launched the Chinese-constructed 104-km Musita-Lumino-Busia-Majanji road linking the eastern part of the country to the border...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy inspires Foxes to go second with Elland Road win

theabujatimes
Jamie Vardy inspired Leicester City to a comprehensive 4-1 victory at Leeds United on Monday Night Football to move the Foxes up...
Read more
Trending

Aisha Buhari To Establish Cancer Centers in Abuja, Six Geo Political Zone

theabujatimes
The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said her office has put all it takes together to establish state of...
Read more
Trending

Abuja chief Imam, Abduljalil is dead, Buhari reacts

theabujatimes
Imam Abduljalil Dabo, the Chief Imam of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Centre, located at opposite Banex/Emab plazas, Wuse 2, Abuja, is...
Read more
Trending

Transcorp Hilton Abuja staff begin indefinite strike over sack of colleagues

theabujatimes
Staff of Transcorp Hilton Abuja have commenced an indefinite strike over sack of their colleagues. It was gathered that...
Read more
Trending

12 suspected looters held in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command, says it has arrested 12 suspected looters while attempting to escape with stolen items.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Guinea opposition leader claims victory in presidential vote

Cairo, Alexandria churches reopen for prayers on August 3

Ivory Coast president on track to win election, opposition cries foul

Ivory Coast opposition calls for protests to stop the president’s third...