MTN, Airtel Nigeria commence NIN registration in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

Sunday, January 31, 2021

theabujatimes

Telecommunication firms, MTN and Airtel Nigeria have commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) registration exercise in its retail outlets across the country.

This development follows the latest approval by the Federal Government granting telcos the license for the NIN enrollment due to the large crowd turnout and pressure faced by staff of Nigeria Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at their offices.

According to a report from Punch, MTN’s Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, said that the telecommunication company had secured Nigerian Identity Management Commission licence for NIN enrollment and had begun enrollment at some of its centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

While pointing out that MTN had invested in acquiring devices aligned with NIMC standard, he assured that the number of locations would increase with time.

What the MTN senior official is saying

Aina said, “We have commenced enrollment for NIN at a limited number of locations. This number will rise as certification and other dependencies on the Nigerian Identity Management Commission for the roll-out of such locations are addressed.

We have applied for and secured NIMC licence for enrollment. Additionally, we have invested in acquiring devices aligned with the NIMC standard. We continue to work with NIMC, NCC and other stakeholders towards resolution of issues which are outside our control, but are nevertheless key dependencies for further roll-out.

Also, Airtel Nigeria, said some of their selected retail outlets are already opened in Lagos and Abuja for the exercise, with plans to increase the number of outlets to cover more areas and states.

What Airtel Nigeria is saying

According to Thisday, Aitel Nigeria in its statement said, ‘’Residents of Abuja can now visit Transcorp Hilton situated in Mataima or Airtel showrooms at Carpet Plaza and Kano Crescent in Wuse 2, while those in Lagos can walk into Airtel Express Point, Oyin Jolayemi, Victoria Island or Airtel showroom in Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, Lagos.

“Lagos residents can also visit the Airtel showroom in Tejuosho, Yaba; Airtel showroom in Isheri Road, Ogba and the Airtel showroom in Oba Akran, Ikeja to register for the NIN exercise,” it added.

What you should know

  • It can be recalled that following the ultimatum given by the Federal Government to Telecommunication operators to block any subscriber that does not have his/her SIM integrated into NIN, large crowd turnout has been witnessed at NIMC offices in a bid to beat the February 9 deadline.
  • This has prompted NIMC to license the telcos and other entities to provide identity numbers to those that have not been able to secure their own from the limited registration centres.
  • The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, had earlier in a matter of weeks every operator would start NIN enrollment.
