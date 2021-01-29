MTN begins NIN enrollment in Lagos, Abuja, PH

MTN has said it has commenced enrollment for National Identification Number.

MTN’s Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, told our correspondent that the telco had secured Nigerian Identity Management Commission licence for NIN enrollment and had begun enrollment at some of its centres in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

He noted that MTN had invested in acquiring devices aligned with NIMC standard.

He also assured that the number of locations would increase with time.

Aina said, “We have commenced enrollment for NIN at a limited number of locations.

“This number will rise as certification and other dependencies on the Nigerian Identity Management Commission for roll-out of such locations are addressed.

“We have applied for and secured NIMC licence for enrollment. Additionally, we have invested in acquiring devices aligned with NIMC standard.”

“We continue to work with NIMC, NCC and other stakeholders towards resolution of issues which are outside our control, but are nevertheless key dependencies for further roll-out.”

The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, said in a matter of weeks every operator would start NIN enrollment.

He noted that operators had commenced preparatory arrangements in the regard of procurement, licensing and deployment.

Adebayo said, “There are still administrative issues that are now being concluded.

“There were procurement issues which was taking a little bit of time to start, but once operators start, we’ll ensure that the enrollment would commence and be wrapped with full speed.”

Adebayo added that regardless of the difference in time, the entire industry were all committed to the exercise.

Nigerians have been crowding NIMC registration centres in the bid to beat the Federal Government’s February 9 deadline for integration of subscribers’ numbers with their NINs.

This prompted NIMC to license the telcos and other entities to provide identity numbers to those that have not been able to secure their own from the limited registration centres.