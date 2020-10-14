Thursday, October 15, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

N1.2tr capital expenditure misses in minister’s 2021 budget breakdown

Must read

Sports

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

abujatimes
Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Read more
Trending

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

abujatimes
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Read more
Trending

Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Read more
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

abujatimes
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Read more
abujatimes

Capital votes for the 2020 fiscal year amounting to N1.2tr was not captured when the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed presented details of the N13.08tr 2021 proposed expenditure in President Muhammadu Buhari’s appropriation bill to the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8 in Abuja.

Outlining the revenue and expenditure outlay for the 2020 budget, she explained that revenue performances at end of August 2020, revenue available for budget funding, excluding GOEs, was N2.52tr or 71 per cent of target.

“Federal Government’s share of oil revenues was N1.105tr or 164 per cent performance, over and above the prorated sum in the revised 2020 budget, while non-oil tax revenues came to N831.41b or 77 per cent of revised target).

“Companies Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections amounted to N447.52b and N117.75b, representing 82 per cent and 62 per cent of the prorated revised targets for the period.

“Customs collections came to N266.14b (77 per cent of revised target), while other revenues amounted to N583.82b, of which independent revenues yielded N281.81b,” she stated.

On the expenditure, she pointed out that N9.97tr was appropriated, excluding GOEs and loans tied to projects, while N6.25tr or 93.9 per cent of the prorated N6.65tr was spent.

“Of the expenditure, N2.14tr was for debt servicing, N2.18tr for personnel cost, including pensions and at end of August 2020, N761.79b was released for capital expenditure, rising to N1.2tr by end of September 2020,” she added.

Also, she failed to list the projects and the amount spent on each in her presentation.

Equally missing was the account of the expenditure items or projects in the first and second quarters 2020 Budget implementation reports already published.

The reports only captured monies released to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and their draw downs, leaving out the projects for which such funds were meant to finance to avail citizens the opportunity to checking and evaluating the outcomes of the funds deployed, among other infractions.

But the minister said following Federal Government’s desire to block revenue leakages, it would introduce new initiatives to check the menace.

“Several measures are being instituted to improve government revenue and entrench a regime of prudence with emphasis on achieving value for money. The goal of fiscal interventions will be to keep the economy active through carefully calibrated regulatory and policy measures designed to boost domestic value-addition, de-risk the enterprise environment, attract external investment and sources of funding.

“Improving the tax administration framework to optimise government’s revenue is a major thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative (SRGI),” she added.

Previous articleINEC: Buhari gets reasons to remove Onochie’s name from commissioners’ list immediately
Next articleSanwo-Olu meets Buhari, IGP, sets up N200m trust fund for victims
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

Sanwo-Olu meets Buhari, IGP, sets up N200m trust fund for victims

abujatimes
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, in Abuja...
Read more
Politics

INEC: Buhari gets reasons to remove Onochie’s name from commissioners’ list immediately

abujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari has been provided reasons to remove the name of his special assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie from the...
Read more
Politics

IPPIS: FG looking into ASUU’s preferred payment platform – Ngige

abujatimes
Indications emerged Tuesday night that the Federal Government may adopt the University Transparency Account System (UTAS), a payment platform developed by ASUU...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Nigeria 1-1 Tunisia: Iheanacho’s strike not enough as Super Eagles hold Carthage Eagles

abujatimes
Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in their second international friendly game in October on Tuesday night. Leicester City forward Kelechi...
Read more
Trending

IGP summons SARS personnel to Abuja for psychological examination

abujatimes
Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Tuesday ordered all the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, personnel to report to the Force Headquarters,...
Read more
Trending

Soldiers brutalize newsmen, #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
EndSARS protesters who stormed the National Assembly to register their grievances against the special unit of the police to the leadership yesterday...
Read more
Africa News

Libya in $380m dispute with Zambia over Zamtel takeover

abujatimes
Libyan telecoms investor LAP GreenN is threatening to seize Zambia’s international assets because it says the government owes it US$380 million.
Read more
World News

Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

abujatimes
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Trump Is Struggling To Stay Calm On Russia, One Morning Call...

US travel ban: Nigerian President Buhari to comply with Trump’s new...

Ondo Guber 2020: Eyitayo Jegede floor rival to clinch PDP gubernatorial...

Olisa Metuh Guilty Of All Charges In N400m Fraud Case