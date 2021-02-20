Saturday, February 20, 2021

Health

N3trn needed to cover Nigerians annually, says NHIS executive secretary

theabujatimes

Emmanuel Ononokpono, head, media unit of NHIS, quoted Sambo as saying this at a meeting with Buki Ponle, managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Sambo said with sufficient funds in the health insurance pool, the scheme would expand its benefits package to include medical conditions such as cancer.

The establishment of a catastrophic fund is being planned to specifically address terminal ailments, the professor said.

While acknowledging the challenges of drug dispensing within the health insurance system, Sambo expressed optimism that the collaboration between NHIS and drug manufacturers would make medicines affordable.

According to him, there are plans to extend health insurance coverage to the elderly and retirees “who have reached advanced stage”.

Sambo said the process of including members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) into the scheme has been concluded and coverage will be commenced with the release of funds by the federal government.

On his part, Ponle said NAN’s reportage of issues is targeted at finding solutions to challenges confronting the country.

“We try as much as possible to report adequately and proffer solutions to issues,” the MD said.

“We identify and emphasise with humanity.”

