The Nigerian Air Force said on Sunday it had concluded plans for a counter-terrorism operation, code-named Exercise Na Zo, in Kaduna.

The Air Force stated that there would be firing of live ammunition during the exercise, which would take place in the Birnin Gwari and Afaka areas.

NAF added that the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road would be restricted on Monday (today) as the military jets, helicopters and other air artilleries would be deployed for the operation.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said in a statement on Sunday urged residents of the areas and members of the public not to panic.

“To the general public, especially residents of Birnin Gwari and Afaka as well as their environs, the air force will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, code-named Exercise Na Zo, along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Monday.

“Accordingly, there will be movement of military aircraft, vehicles, equipment, personnel as well as firing of live ammunitions during the period of the routine military exercise. Additionally, there will be restriction of vehicular movement at aforementioned road during the exercise. Members of the public are advised not to panic but to go about their normal business as we will endeavour to minimise disruptions to normal activities,” he said.

