About 1,600 cartons of Dubic Malt beverage packed in 330ml bottles have been confiscated by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control in the Gombe commercial area, Gombe State.

The state Coordinator of NAFDAC, Bedima Gonzuk, disclosed this in an interview with Northern City News in Gombe on Tuesday.

She said the incident occurred on Friday and warned consumers of carbonated and similar beverages to be vigilant.

Gonzuk said the store owner, Saleh Maina, and his employees were caught tampering with the expiry date before they were apprehended by NAFDAC operatives.

She stated, “Our officers went out for normal routine checks and from experience towards the end of the year and because of the rush between December and January, there is always an upsurge in the sale of beverages.

“People usually sell products that are already expired and most of the times move them from towns to the suburbs. It was not that we had a tip-off.

“We got to Saleh Maina’s warehouse and ran into some youths, who were using methylated spirit to clean the date marking on the PET bottles of the Dubic Malt drink. We seized about 1,600 in total packed in 12 bottles of 330ml each; some expired in July and others in October, but they were busy cleaning the expiry dates, perhaps ready to move them to the suburbs.

“Right now, we have evacuated the whole thing to the NAFDAC store to ensure that they are not circulated.

“We will commence regulatory actions on the owner of the warehouse as I await the outcome of my report to the headquarters.”