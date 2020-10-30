Friday, October 30, 2020

NAFIL commissions games arcade and water park in Abuja

theabujatimes

The Nigerian Air Force through the Nigerian Air Force Investments Limited (NAFIL) on Wednesday, October 28 commissioned a games arcade and waterpark in Abuja.

The sequel to the board of directors’ approval to establish the event centre in Abuja, NAFIL bought a plot of land designated as green area for parks and recreation, measuring a total of 1.47 hectares in Wuse Zone 5 Abuja to be used for the games arcade and water park.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of NAFIL, Air Commodore CU Nwagwu, stated that the facility is one of NAFIL’s efforts at diversification of its portfolios and enhancing its turnover while contributing its quota at meeting the welfare needs of NAF personnel and that of the general public.

He noted that the company has gradually grown to become a leading investment outfit that manages contributions of NAF personnel.

His words: “It was to this end that NAFIL decided to identify a green area within Abuja to create facilities for recreation by our personnel and the general public.

“This arcade and waterpark which is very well landscaped to enhance its ambience and aesthetics also boast of a games arcade which could also be used to host events, a large gazebo housing a restaurant and bar, a children’s play area, a football pitch, an outdoor fitness area and a natural fish pond.

“This is to make sure there is something to attract every member of the family to our taste of hospitality.” On his part, the FCT director, department of development control, Mukhtar Usman said the ANFIL park will add value to the recreational sector in the nation’s capital.

He commended NAFIL for always sticking to the rules while investing in Abuja, asking other organisations to emulate the professionalism of the investment company. The Special Guest of Honour at the event, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal SB Abubakar was represented by the Chief of Accounts and Budget, AVM CA Ogbeche at the event.

In an address, Air Marshal Abubakar said the project by NAFIL is part of the Air Force efforts towards providing ample welfare amenities for the benefit of NAF personnel and their families as well as the general public. His words: “It is pertinent to state that NAFIL, which is an investment outfit whose capital base is drawn from contributions by all Nigerian Air Force personnel has pursued a lot of projects of recent to improve the welfare of our personnel and the general public.

“I am highly impressed with your commitment to achieve these laudable feats as this would equally enhance the dividends which the company pays to NAF personnel on their contributions.

“There is equally no doubt that our personnel and their families would also definitely enjoy the benefits which these beautiful facilities in this very serene environment would provide.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to honour Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, late Tolulope Arotile, a comic book titled ‘Girls Can Fly’ has been launched. Air Marshal Abubakar launched the Heroes Comic Series at an event organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports in partnership with ‘I Choose Life Foundation’ on Friday, October 2.

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
