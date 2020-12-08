Napoli’s Petagna wants Osimhen back

Napoli’s striker Andrea Petagna has wished Victor Osimhen quick recovery with the hope that the Nigerian would return stronger.

It was confirmed at the weekend that the Nigerian would have to wait for another three weeks before getting back to action as December 20 has been set for his possible return against Lazio in the Serie A.

Osimhen picked up a shoulder injury while playing for Nigeria in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone in Benin City and December 13 has earlier been set as his return date but a further examination by Napoli medical team has fixed December 20 for his likely return.

Osimhen has earlier congratulated Petagna for netting a goal in Napoli’s 4-0 thrashing of Crotone at the weekend and in his response the former Spal striker wrote on his social media, “Come back soon brother!”

Meanwhile, Crotone coach Giovanni Stroppa has described the 4-0 bashing by Coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side as a bad omen for his team.