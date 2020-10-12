NBA Finals: LeBron James makes history with latest Finals MVP award

LeBron James is used to delivering historic performances on the highest stage. What he did in Game 6 if the NBA Finals, though, puts him in a category all by himself.

James was named Finals MVP after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat with a 106-93 win in Game 6. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP with three different franchises.

James was at his best in the Game 6 clincher, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, He won the Finals MVP by a unanimous 11-0 vote.

His first Finals MVP came as a member of the Miami Heat in the 2012 Finals. He followed that up with another in 2013 and won his third Finals MVP in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the title.

Heading into these Finals, James was tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks, Lakers) and Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors) as the only players in NBA history to win Finals MVPs with more than one team.

In the 2020 Finals, James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

The Lakers’ title was their first since 2010, when franchise icon Kobe Bryant collected Finals MVP honours as Los Angeles defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

Overall, this is the 17th championship in Lakers history, tying them with the Celtics for most in NBA history.

In NBA history, 12 players have won two or more Finals MVPs in their career. Nine of them have been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Multiple Finals MVP winners

Willis Reed (New York Knicks) – 1970, 1973

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks and Lakers) – 1971, 1985

Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers) – 1980, 1982, 1987

Larry Bird (Boston Celtics) – 1984, 1986

Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) – 1991-1993, 1996-1998

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets) – 1994, 1995

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) – 1998, 2003, 2005

Shaquille O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers) – 2000, 2001, 2002

Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Laers) – 2009, 2010

Kawhi Leonard (Spurs and Raptors) – 2014, 2019

LeBron James (Heat, Cavaliers, Lakers) – 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors) – 2017, 2018

John Salley (Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles Lakers) and Robert Horry (Houston, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio) were, until this Game 6, the only players to win championships with three different franchises.