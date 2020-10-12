Monday, October 12, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

NBA Finals: LeBron James makes history with latest Finals MVP award

Must read

Sports

NBA Finals: LeBron James makes history with latest Finals MVP award

abujatimes
LeBron James is used to delivering historic performances on the highest stage. What he did in Game 6 if the NBA Finals,...
Read more
Trending

Aso Rock budgets N10.2bn for electrical maintenance, renovation

abujatimes
The Presidential Villa has budgeted N4.85bn for the maintenance of mechanical and electrical installations and N5.3bn for the rehabilitation of office and...
Read more
Trending

Police disperse, arrest #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
Police operatives have dispersed #ENDSARS protesters at the Force Headquarters with hot water and tear gas. The protest took...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen abduct many in Abuja community

abujatimes
Gunmen have abducted several persons in another attack on Kuje community, Abuja, The Nation has gathered. Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
abujatimes

LeBron James is used to delivering historic performances on the highest stage. What he did in Game 6 if the NBA Finals, though, puts him in a category all by himself.

James was named Finals MVP after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat with a 106-93 win in Game 6. In doing so, he became the first player in NBA history to be named Finals MVP with three different franchises.

James was at his best in the Game 6 clincher, finishing with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, He won the Finals MVP by a unanimous 11-0 vote.

His first Finals MVP came as a member of the Miami Heat in the 2012 Finals. He followed that up with another in 2013 and won his third Finals MVP in 2016 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors to win the title.

Heading into these Finals, James was tied with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks, Lakers) and Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors) as the only players in NBA history to win Finals MVPs with more than one team.

In the 2020 Finals, James averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

The Lakers’ title was their first since 2010, when franchise icon Kobe Bryant collected Finals MVP honours as Los Angeles defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

Overall, this is the 17th championship in Lakers history, tying them with the Celtics for most in NBA history.

In NBA history, 12 players have won two or more Finals MVPs in their career. Nine of them have been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Multiple Finals MVP winners

  • Willis Reed (New York Knicks) – 1970, 1973
  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks and Lakers) – 1971, 1985
  • Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers) – 1980, 1982, 1987
  • Larry Bird (Boston Celtics) – 1984, 1986
  • Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) – 1991-1993, 1996-1998
  • Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets) – 1994, 1995
  • Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) – 1998, 2003, 2005
  • Shaquille O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers) – 2000, 2001, 2002
  • Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Laers) – 2009, 2010
  • Kawhi Leonard (Spurs and Raptors) – 2014, 2019
  • LeBron James (Heat, Cavaliers, Lakers) – 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020
  • Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors) – 2017, 2018

John Salley (Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles Lakers) and Robert Horry (Houston, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio) were, until this Game 6, the only players to win championships with three different franchises.

Previous articleAso Rock budgets N10.2bn for electrical maintenance, renovation
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Nigeria 0-1 Algeria: African champions pip Super Eagles in Austria

abujatimes
Algeria defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Friday’s international friendly encounter in Austria, thanks to Ramy Bensebaini’s lone strike in the opening 10 minutes. The Borussia...
Read more
Sports

Super Eagles Are Not Playing Algeria for Revenge, Says Rohr

abujatimes
As Super Eagles take on reigning African champions Algeria this evening in Austria, Head Coach of the Nigerian senior team, Gernot Rohr...
Read more
Sports

Eagles undergo COVID-19 test for Algeria

abujatimes
THE Super Eagles along with their officials would today undergo another round of COVID-19 test ahead of Friday’s international friendly match against...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

NBA Finals: LeBron James makes history with latest Finals MVP award

abujatimes
LeBron James is used to delivering historic performances on the highest stage. What he did in Game 6 if the NBA Finals,...
Read more
Trending

Aso Rock budgets N10.2bn for electrical maintenance, renovation

abujatimes
The Presidential Villa has budgeted N4.85bn for the maintenance of mechanical and electrical installations and N5.3bn for the rehabilitation of office and...
Read more
Trending

Police disperse, arrest #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
Police operatives have dispersed #ENDSARS protesters at the Force Headquarters with hot water and tear gas. The protest took...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen abduct many in Abuja community

abujatimes
Gunmen have abducted several persons in another attack on Kuje community, Abuja, The Nation has gathered. Federal Capital Territory...
Read more
Business

Nigerian Breweries To Invest N40m In Small Businesses

abujatimes
Nigerian Breweries through one of its brand, Life Lager, is set to support over 200 businesses with a cumulative sum of over...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Female participation in sports up 150% in Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club

Nigeria’s Ese Brume wins bronze medal at World Championships

Liverpool sign Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos for £11.75m