Tuesday, February 9, 2021

NBA, NHIS collaborate to provide health insurance for lawyers

11 burnt to death, 10 injured as tanker explodes in Abuja

About eleven people, including three Almajiris, have been killed in an oil tanker explosion. The explosion happened in the...
Alleged N702m fraud: Okupe has no personal house in Abuja, witness tells court

Bamidele Salam, a defence witness (DW4), on Monday, said Dr Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs to ex-President...
Residents Cry Out As Kidnapping Cases Increase In Abuja, Victims Recount Ordeal

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have expressed worries over the rising spate of kidnapping in the country's capital, saying the...
FG Seals Abuja Laboratory for Issuing Fake COVID-19 Results

The federal government has sealed an Abuja-based laboratory for issuing fake COVID-19 results to international travellers. The Director-General of...
The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is partnering the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to provide health insurance coverage for about 100,000 legal practitioners across the country.

This was the outcome of a courtesy visit led by the NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata on the executive secretary NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, at the Scheme’s headquarters in Abuja.

Head, Media & Public Relations Division, NHIS, Emmanuel Ononokpono who disclosed this in a statement, noted that the NBA and the NHIS during a courtesy visit led by the NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata on the executive secretary NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, agreed to work out details that will lead to lawyers receiving healthcare coverage under the Scheme.

The NBA President expressed confidence that the partnership between both organisations was bound to yield better quality of life for members of the association, noting that health insurance remained the best option for avoiding paying out-of-pocket for healthcare.

He stated that though the NBA already had life insurance policy whereby relations received specified sum of money at the death of members, there was the need for health insurance, to ensure good quality of life for members of the association.

Recalling a personal experience of the benefit of health insurance when he was in need of medical attention, Apata emphasised the necessity for lawyers to have health insurance due to the stressful nature of their work, adding that he had made health insurance a campaign promise.

If I did not have medical insurance, I would have paid so much for my healthcare when I was in dire need,” he stated. Speaking against the backdrop of the significance of number as a factor for coverage of groups, he stated that the association has about 100,000 members nationwide, which he considered significant to warrant healthcare coverage.

The Executive Secretary of the NHIS in his response said that partnership with the association held prospects of going beyond enrolment of lawyers to members of the association serving as opinion moulders for the scheme.

Sambo noted that the e-NHIS platform recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will put the Scheme’s business processes on the cutting edge of technology when it comes on stream, adding that the scheme was in cooperation with international partners to build capacity of staff of Scheme.

He expressed optimism that steps taken by the NBA will inspire other professional bodies to consider similar initiative, adding that to speed up the process of achieving the stated objectives of the collaboration, NHIS has set up a committee to liaise with the legal body.

Trending

11 burnt to death, 10 injured as tanker explodes in Abuja

theabujatimes
About eleven people, including three Almajiris, have been killed in an oil tanker explosion. The explosion happened in the...
Read more
Trending

Alleged N702m fraud: Okupe has no personal house in Abuja, witness tells court

theabujatimes
Bamidele Salam, a defence witness (DW4), on Monday, said Dr Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs to ex-President...
Read more
Trending

Residents Cry Out As Kidnapping Cases Increase In Abuja, Victims Recount Ordeal

theabujatimes
Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have expressed worries over the rising spate of kidnapping in the country's capital, saying the...
Read more
Trending

FG Seals Abuja Laboratory for Issuing Fake COVID-19 Results

theabujatimes
The federal government has sealed an Abuja-based laboratory for issuing fake COVID-19 results to international travellers. The Director-General of...
Read more
Tech

BeginIT & Sparkle Foundation have partnered to train Children in underserved Communities on Tech Skills

theabujatimes
Sparkle Foundation is excited to announce the awesome partnership between them and BeginIT to impact the children in Ottumara Community, Lagos State, Nigeria with new...
Read more

