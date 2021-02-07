Sunday, February 7, 2021

NCAC to build Africa’s biggest events centre in Abuja

Emirates Airlines cancels flights out of Lagos, Abuja

Less than 24 hours after the Federal Government lifted the ban on suspension of Emirates Airlines flight operation in Nigeria, the United...
Davido talks about working with Teni on her new album, 'Wondaland'

On January 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido took to his Twitter page to reminisce about the night that Teni chased him down...
Lewandowski: Bayern can complete one of the biggest historical achievements in all of football

The Bavarian giants are hoping to lift a sixth trophy in the space of a year at the Club World Cup
'Kane will beat every possible record' – Mourinho heaps praise upon 'special' Tottenham striker

The Portuguese boss hailed the England international after his goal scoring return against West Brom Harry Kane "will beat...
theabujatimes

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) says plans are underway for the construction of the biggest events centre in Africa at the Abuja Arts and Craft Village.

The Director-General of the NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday said the centre when completed would attract investments and boost Nigeria’s economy.

Runsewe described the land belonging to the Abuja Arts and Craft Village, valued at N9.8 billion as the biggest in the Abuja Central Business District.

According to him, the challenges confronting the council over the land have now been resolved after many `battles’ with land grabbers and saboteurs.

“We have the land to build the biggest events centre in Africa in that place. The centre will compete with the best in the world.’’

Runsewe explained that before he became director-general of the NCAC, the Chinese Government had given Nigeria a grant running into millions of dollars, disclosing that the money was kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria for nine years.

“Nothing was done with the money and they therefore, collected back their money and gave it to another West African country.

“I felt like crying but it is not bad all together. When we start the market, we can build Africa’s biggest events centre on that land,” he stated.

Previous articleFCT police arrest six suspected kidnappers, rescue victims
Next articleRetired NIS officer, three others abducted in Abuja
