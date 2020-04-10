The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reviewed the number of COVID-19 cases in Bauchi State from eight to six.

The agency also admitted committing an error in the number of cases earlier announced on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, we erroneously reported 2 new cases in Bauchi. Following further review, we can confirm that these were repeat tests for previously confirmed cases.

“We apologise for this error and remain committed to ensuring transparent and accurate reporting of test results,” NCDC posted on its official Twitter handle.

Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 13 in Lagos and 1 in Delta State



As at 09:30 pm 9th April there are 288 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fifty-one have been discharged with seven deaths



288 confirmed cases

51 discharged

7 deaths



For more info-http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng



Lagos- 158

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 5

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Katsina-1

Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela, had earlier on Thursday disagreed with NCDC stressing it does not have two new cases of COVID-19 as reported by the agency.

Tela insisted that there was no new case of the virus in Bauchi State except six index cases which are currently receiving treatment.