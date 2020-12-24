Thursday, December 24, 2020

Sports

Ndidi beats Vardy to Leicester award

Sports

Ndidi beats Vardy to Leicester award

Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged Leicester City’s man of the match following the Foxes 2-0 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Sports

Carabao Cup: Balogun may replace Auba against City

Embattled Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has confirmed that there is a possibility that Anglo-Nigerian youngster, Folarin Balogun, will be called up for...
Politics

Nigeria And Its Kidnapping Crisis

Following the release of the recently abducted schoolboys in Katsina State, IMOLEAYO OYEDEYI chronicles kidnap incidents that have gripped the country since...
Politics

Is Fayemi Walking The Talk In Ekiti?

PENETRATING the skyline of Ibadan is the imposing 25-storey Cocoa House completed in 1965. Previously called Farmers’ House, the amazing structure is...
theabujatimes

Wilfred Ndidi was adjudged Leicester City’s man of the match following the Foxes 2-0 victory over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

A penalty from Jamie Vardy and an own goal from Toby Alderwield gave Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers his first win over Jose Mourinho.

However, it was Ndidi’s performance that stood out from the rest as Nigeria international exhibited what makes him practically indispensable at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi, who only recently returned from a three-month layoff, was brilliant in the middle of the park for Brendan Rodgers side.

The former Racing Genk star was diligent in his duties, making a whopping 19 recoveries- which is the most any player has made in a Premier League game in over a year.

Ndidi, 24, also made three successful tackles and two interceptions. He also had a 94 per cent pass accuracy to cap off a brilliant display.

As a result of his performance, he was voted the man of the match by Leicester City beating Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana and Marc Albrighton to the award.

Vardy was replaced in the 88th minute of the game by another Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Wilfred Ndidi has won plaudits for his Man-of-the-Match performance during Leicester City’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Ndidi’s dominance in central midfield was instrumental in the victory as he prevented Spurs’ dangerous duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son from scoring.

Ndidi made an astonishing 19 recoveries against Tottenham, a record for a Premier League game in 2020, according to the statisticians at Squawka.

Meanwhile, Ndidi in his reaction after the game said via Instagram: “Amazing feeling to get 3 points and a clean sheet away from home.”

His teammate, James Justin, while reacting to Ndidi’s post simply described the energetic midfielder as “brick wall”.

