Wednesday, October 28, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

NDLEA arrests Cyprus-bound student with 13.55kg of cannabis at the Abuja airport

Must read

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
abujatimes

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Special Area Command, has foiled an attempt by an intending student to smuggle 13.55 kilogrammes of cannabis to Cyprus.
 
The Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.
 
Achema said the suspected drug trafficker, Sunday Odi, was intercepted at the departure hall of the airport while attempting to board a Turkish airline flight to Northern Cyprus en-route Istanbul, Turkey.

According to him, the 23-year-old Odi, an indigene of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was offered admission to read Tourism and Hotel Management at the Near East University, Cyprus.
 
“During a search of his luggage, some dried weeds, which tested positive for cannabis, sativa weighing 13.55kg, were found concealed in dried hibiscus flowers and stuffed in empty water bottles. The drugs were wrapped in little quantities in the bottles, which were cut apart for the wraps to enter and seal back with a brand label ‘Wonder Bitter Root.’ The bottles were submerged in the bags with food condiments and provisions,” he said.
 
Achema, however, said Odi denied knowledge of the content of the bag while disclosing that one Emmanuel Ihebekwe, a Nigerian resident in Cyprus, was instrumental to his university admission.
 
Achema said that Odi claimed that Ihebekwe had told him to come along with some foodstuff and malaria drugs contained in two ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags.

Previous articleMakinde orders recruitment of 1,500 officers to kick-start Amotekun
Next articleQatar issues apology after examinations of women passengers
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
Trending

Residents groan as banks, businesses shut down in Abuja

abujatimes
Many shops, banks and filling stations among other businesses were shut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, The Nation observed on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho injury

abujatimes
An injury to Fabinho overshadowed Liverpool's unconvincing 2-0 Champions League win over Midtjylland, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on target.
Read more
Sports

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid: Casemiro rescues LaLiga champions

abujatimes
Marcus Thuram scored twice for Borussia Monchengladbach but Real Madrid snatched a point from the jaws of defeat. Casemiro...
Read more
Trending

NSCDC dismisses officer for looting COVID-19 palliatives in Abuja

abujatimes
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has dismissed a Corps Assistant, Illiya Ibrahim, from service for allegedly looting COVID-19 palliatives discovered...
Read more
Trending

Policemen deployed to check looting at Abuja NYSC camp

abujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday said it had deployed its men to check vandalisation of the National Youth...
Read more
Trending

Residents groan as banks, businesses shut down in Abuja

abujatimes
Many shops, banks and filling stations among other businesses were shut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, The Nation observed on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

2023 presidency: Tinubu makes clarifications on alleged presidential campaign office in...

CAN rejects CAMA Bill, describes it as ‘Ungodly’

Govt Signs Deal to Build 1,000 Houses in Abuja

We’ll not support reopening of varsities, ASUU zones insist