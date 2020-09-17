NDLEA intercept 1.6 kilograms of hard drugs at Abuja airport

Thursday, September 17, 2020

abujatimes

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Special Area Command, has intercepted 1.6 kilogrammes of controlled drugs suspected to be Tramadol and Flunitrazepam.

The Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Mr Jonah Achema, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Achema said the drugs seized were destined for Istanbul, Turkey, barely a few days after the resumption of international flights.

He said that the command made the seizure from Mr Michael Chukwuka, during the outward clearance of passengers boarding the Turkish Airline flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

According to him, the usual trend is the illegal importation of Tramadol from Pakistan and India into the country and not the exportation of illicit Tramadol.

“The seizures are made up of 1.250 kilograms of Tramadol and 350 grams of flunitrazepam and were concealed in two Ghana-must-go bags.

“The Tramadol is in 200, 225 and 250 milligrams, respectively.

These are above the 100 milligrams threshold permissible for legitimate use and anything above is illegal.

“Chukwuka, aged 36 and an indigene of Imo State claimed to be ignorant of the content of the bag.

“And that he was given the bags at the Airport entrance in Abuja to deliver to a Nigerian woman who deals in foodstuff in Istanbul.

“He said he did not know the woman but one Mr Paul, her husband in Warri, gave the consignment to one man to bring to him at the airport,” Achema quoted him as saying.

Achema, however, said that the suspected drug trafficker who worked in a Cargo Office in Istanbul had lived there together with Paul for many years.

He said that the suspect travelled to Nigeria in March and got trapped by the Coronavirus pandemic during which period, he equally became cash-strapped and had to reach out to friends to enable him to validate his return-ticket.

The Commander, NDLEA, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Mr Kabir Taskuwa, said that the arrest and seizure were coming less than a week after the resumption of international flights at Abuja International Airport was a clear indication that the drug traffickers were desperate.

Previous articleAbuja community laments uncompleted state of road awarded since 2011
Next articleOsinbajo: FG will Get Justice for Nigerian Traders in Ghana
