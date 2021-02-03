NDLEA raids drug spots in Abuja, arrest 14

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has raided a number of drug spots in Abuja, where 14 persons including three men in military uniform were arrested and different quantities of cocaine, codeine, rohypnols and Indian hemp recovered.

Some of the drug spots raided at the weekend include Wuse Zone 4 and 5; Wuse by Banex plaza and Garki by Torabora. Also raided are Area 1 by Gwagwalada Park, Dagwa village and Abattoir in Karu.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commander of the agency, Lawan Hammisu, said “the 14 persons arrested are being investigated in connection with the recovery of 34.8kg cannabis sativa. Also seized were other quantities of Cocaine, Codeine and Rohypnols. Three of the arrested persons who were in military camouflage are still being profiled but are suspected to be fake soldiers.”

Also a suspected trafficker, Ukaegbu Bright Onyekachi, has been nabbed with 3.30 kilograms of the cocaine at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, February 1st, 2021 during the inward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian airline at the E arrival hall of the MMIA.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Mr Ahmadu Garba, the suspect arrived Nigeria on board Ethiopian Airways from São Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa.

“The hard drug was cleverly concealed in T -shirts stickers but he couldn’t escape the eagle eyes of our detectives,” Garba said.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa Command of the agency has uncovered a cannabis warehouse in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital where 45 bags of the illegal drug weighing 474kg were recovered.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Justice Arinze, said, “the recovery was the biggest singular seizure since the inception of the command in 1999. We’re grateful to our new Chairman, Gen. Marwa who made the feat possible for us by empowering us with the needed logistics to go all out.”

He said the command is continuing with its operation “Hana Kwaya”, in collaboration with other security agencies to raid drug joints and markets.

He added that the first phase of the operation had covered some local government areas in the state with the arrest of 54 suspects comprising 12 dealers and 42 drug users, while a total of 604 kilogramms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances have been seized.

The NDLEA Chairman, Gen. Buba Marwa, commended the men and officers of the MMIA, FCT and Nasarawa commands of the agency for taking the war to the doorsteps of traffickers and peddlers of illicit drugs in their areas.

“I have told the commanders in my meeting with them that our maxim is offensive action and I’m glad they are following up on the strategies outlined for them,” he said.