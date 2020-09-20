Ndukuba tasks members on personal evangelism as Abuja diocese holds mission consultation

Sunday, September 20, 2020

abujatimes

The Anglican Bishop of Abuja and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba has urged Christians to consider evangelism as a priority in their life activities and programmes. This was contained in his opening address to the first edition of the Abuja Diocesan Mission Consultation held at the Multipurpose hall of the National Secretariat of the Church in Abuja from September 11 to 12, 2020.

Quoting John 4:28-35, Luke 4:8 and Matthew 9:35, the Primate explained that God wants Christians to be faithful as well as have a fulfilled life in Christ, which was the purpose why He sent His Son Jesus Christ to die on the cross to redeem mankind. He, therefore, underscored the importance of personal evangelism as a means of preaching the gospel to other people in the neighbourhood. He assured Christians not to be afraid, but believe that God’s presence is with them everywhere they go.

The Director of Missions for the Diocese of Abuja and Church of Nigeria, Venerable Oliver Ofoegbu, spoke on the plans and procedures for Church planting and called on everyone to emulate the early CMS missionaries in Nigeria who are still being remembered for their good works.

The Missioner, who took his text from Matthew 28:19-20, urged Christians to key into the Great Commission without minding their personalities, positions and professions as well as the discouraging attitudes from people.

Also speaking on the theme, Concept of Mission (God’s Perspectives), Architect Wale Ademo, stated that God’s power unto salvation is that when He saves He saves completely. He said Mission involves seeking out the lost, recovering them and returning them back to their creator. He added that God’s perspective in missions is that souls should be won for Him because He values them more than any other thing.

Some of those who were instrumental in church planting in Abuja, such as Professor Jerry Gana, Ademo, Dr. T. Ajakpo and Mrs. Dorcas Akinkugbe shared their experiences.

The Mission Consultation aimed at restoring the vision of Missions and Evangelism in the Diocese, especially with regards to Church planting, recorded over 1000 participants from various parishes in the Diocese of Abuja.

The programme ended with a call that members should work towards planting 1000 churches as well as House Fellowships before end of December 2020.

