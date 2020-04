The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally is approaching the three million mark, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

There are currently 2,971,831 confirmed cases and 206,542 deaths worldwide. The US has the highest number of cases with a staggering 965,910, followed by Spain at 226,629.

The real number of cases worldwide is likely to be much higher because of under-reporting and under-testing.

(BBC)