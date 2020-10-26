Monday, October 26, 2020

NECO postpones 2020 SSCE indefinitely

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory

Leicester claimed their first away Premier League win at Arsenal as Jamie Vardy's late header sealed a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory at Emirates...
Police deploy helicopter over looted Abuja warehouses

The police authorities on Sunday deployed a helicopter following the looting of warehouses at Idu Industrial Estate, Jabi, Abuja, by suspected hoodlums.
'Coordinated attacks meant to weaken Southwest economy'

Lagos State got a big support on Sunday from governors and ministers from the Southwest geo-political zone. They visited...
Buhari breaks silence on Lekki shootings, pledges justice for dead protesters

Almost a week after, President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos by suspected...
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the ongoing 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely due to prevailing security challenges, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests across the federation.

The notice was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the organisation’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

He acknowledged that the demonstrations had disrupted the smooth conduct of the test in parts of the country.

The spokesman added that the exercise would continue when normalcy returns.

Renegotiate Nigeria, imbalance producing sorrow, poverty – Danjuma, others

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the ongoing 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely due to prevailing security challenges, occasioned...
