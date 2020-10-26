NECO postpones 2020 SSCE indefinitely

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the ongoing 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely due to prevailing security challenges, occasioned by the #EndSARS protests across the federation.

The notice was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the organisation’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.

He acknowledged that the demonstrations had disrupted the smooth conduct of the test in parts of the country.

The spokesman added that the exercise would continue when normalcy returns.