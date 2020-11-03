Tuesday, November 3, 2020

NECO to restart exams Monday

Aisha Buhari To Establish Cancer Centers in Abuja, Six Geo Political Zone

The first lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has said her office has put all it takes together to establish state of...
Abuja chief Imam, Abduljalil is dead, Buhari reacts

Imam Abduljalil Dabo, the Chief Imam of the Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Centre, located at opposite Banex/Emab plazas, Wuse 2, Abuja, is...
Transcorp Hilton Abuja staff begin indefinite strike over sack of colleagues

Staff of Transcorp Hilton Abuja have commenced an indefinite strike over sack of their colleagues. It was gathered that...
theabujatimes

The 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Suspended by the National Examinations Council (NECO) will resume next Monday, the examination body said on Monday.

NECO announced the suspension of the examinations in the wake of the #EndSARS protests by youths seeking an end to police brutality.

The protests disrupted the movement of examination materials nationwide.

NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division Azeez Sani announced the plan to restart the examinations in Abuja.

A statement by Sani reads: “The National Examinations Council (NECO) wishes to inform candidates, schools and other stakeholders of the resumption of the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in all states and the FCT from Monday, 9th of November, 2020.

“The Council was constrained to postpone the examinations indefinitely on Monday, 25th of October, 2020 due to security challenges occasioned by the ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country.

“Following the return of normalcy in the states and FCT, the examinations will now continue with a new time-table from Monday, 9th of November, 2020 to Saturday, 28th of November, 2020.

“This new time-table will be made available to the general public, schools and candidates from Wednesday 4th November, 2020. The time-table can also be seamlessly downloaded from the NECO official website: www.neco.gov.ng.

“The council thanks the general public and candidates for their patience and understanding during the period the SSCE was suspended. NECO assures the general public of quality service in the discharge of her statutory responsibilities at all times.”

