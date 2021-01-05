Wednesday, January 6, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

NERC denies 50% increase in electricity tariff, makes clarification

Must read

Trending

Abuja chief judge retires

theabujatimes
The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Ishaq Bello, retired on Tuesday without any immediate plan for...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, Sokoto, Abuja paid more for transport in 2020 – NBS

theabujatimes
Two states – Lagos and Sokoto – and the Federal Capital Territory paid more for road transportation in 2020, the National Bureau...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Seals Four Parks, Prosecutes 12 over COVID-19 Infractions

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed off four parks and arraigned 12 persons before the mobile court presided over by...
Read more
theabujatimes

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has denied approving a 50 percent increase in electricity tariffs.

NERC made the denial in a statement on its Twitter handle – @NERC- on Tuesday, entitled ‘Public notice on purported 50% increase in electricity tariffs’.

“The attention of the commission has been drawn to publications in the print and electronic media misinforming electricity consumers that the commission has approved a 50 percent increase in electricity tariffs.”

Making clarification on the issue, NERC said that “no approval has been granted for a 50% tariff increase in the Tariff Order for electricity distribution companies which took effect on January 1, 2021.

“On the contrary, the tariff for customers on service bands D & E (customers being served less than an average of 12hrs of supply per day over a period of one month) remains frozen and subsidised in line with the policy direction of the FG.”

The statement further read, “In compliance with the provisions of the EPSR Act and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 per kWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation & movement in forex.

“In the light of strong public interest on this matter, the media is hereby requested to retract their earlier publications misinforming electricity consumers nationwide about a purported 50% increase in electricity tariffs.

“The commission remains committed to protecting electricity consumers from failure to deliver on committed service levels under the service-based tariff regime.

“Any customer that has been impacted by any rate increases beyond the above provision of the tariff Order should report to the commission at customer.complaints@nerc.gov.ng.”

Previous articleOil prices record mixed fortune amid deadlock in OPEC+ talks; Bonny Light sheds $0.16
Next articleAlleged certificate forgery: Obaseki tenders original certificate from UI
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Oil prices record mixed fortune amid deadlock in OPEC+ talks; Bonny Light sheds $0.16

theabujatimes
Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as an impasse in output talks between key crude producers regarding changes to February supply forced...
Read more
Business

BUA Cement raises N115bn debt through bond issue

theabujatimes
BUA Cement said it had concluded the raising of N115 billion debt from investors through its Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured...
Read more
Business

Boost for Nigeria’s poultry industry

theabujatimes
The Central Bank of Nigeria has released 12.55 bn Nigerian naira (US$ 31 million) to boost egg and meat production and create more...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Abuja chief judge retires

theabujatimes
The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Ishaq Bello, retired on Tuesday without any immediate plan for...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, Sokoto, Abuja paid more for transport in 2020 – NBS

theabujatimes
Two states – Lagos and Sokoto – and the Federal Capital Territory paid more for road transportation in 2020, the National Bureau...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Seals Four Parks, Prosecutes 12 over COVID-19 Infractions

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed off four parks and arraigned 12 persons before the mobile court presided over by...
Read more
Life & Arts

Paul Okoye of defunct P-square tests positive for COVID-19, warns Nigerians

theabujatimes
Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has tested positive for COVID-19. Paul revealed this on Tuesday...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NNPC gets $1bn to help fund upstream operations

NCC boosts FG’s revenue by N344.7bn in 5 years

APCON Gives Condition for Foreign Firms’ Incursion into Advertising Business

Dangote Cement to buy back 85m units of own shares