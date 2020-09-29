New taxi firm debuts in Abuja

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

abujatimes

RideOntrac Limited, a taxi hailing company debuts in Abuja.

According to its promoters, the company is set to launch its own App as an alternative to the existing operators in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking to journalists, the product’s Managing Director, Aisha Bello, described RideOntrac as a new concept in taxi hailing, where the driver pays only N2,000 a month to do as many trips as he wishes.

The company, according to Bello, has already launched the App in Lagos and Abuja and is set to go nationwide by mid-October, explaining that the app “RideOntrac” is available for free on  Google’s Play Store and can be downloaded and used for free from now till October 15th as part of the Independence Day promo.

Commenting on the recent protests by Uber and Bolt drivers in Abuja, Chairman of RideOntrac Limited, Engr. Emeka Ken Nwabueze called on taxi hailing companies to find ways to reduce the huge burden placed on drivers.

He said: “I know of drivers that have been put out of work because the taxi hailing company is collecting 25 to 30% and leaving the drivers with nothing to maintain their vehicles.”

Asked how RideOntrac would achieve the rescue mission, Nwabueze, who revealed that IOS version for iphone users would be available soon, said “it is already working in Lagos and Abuja, so the rescue mission is achievable.”

Previous articleUhuru, Raila plot to tame Ruto over 2022 campaigns
Next articleLalong launches Max Air Abuja-Jos flights
