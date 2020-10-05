Monday, October 5, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says ‘we beat the virus again’

Must read

Trending

We are targeting N30b yearly in FCT from property tax, says Aliyu

abujatimes
Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory and member, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP)....
Read more
Trending

Newly born baby dumped in gutter in Abuja Estate

abujatimes
The Police Command in Anambra State has rescued a day-old baby wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside drainage in Abuja estate...
Read more
Trending

Policeman arrested for killing 19-year old in Abuja

abujatimes
A policeman has been arrested for killing a 19-year old man, Jonah Samson, in Abuja. Jonah was shot and...
Read more
World News

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says ‘we beat the virus again’

abujatimes
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Monday New Zealand “beat the virus again” and announced restrictions in the country’s largest city would...
Read more
abujatimes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Monday New Zealand “beat the virus again” and announced restrictions in the country’s largest city would be eased, after a second Covid-19 wave was contained.

The virus was believed to have been eradicated in late May after a strict national lockdown led to New Zealanders enjoying 102 days without community transmission.

But a new cluster emerged in Auckland in August, forcing the city of 1.5 million into lockdown for almost three weeks.

With no new confirmed cases in Auckland for 12 days, Ardern said Monday the virus was now under control and congratulated residents for enduring the second lockdown.

“It felt longer and dragged on in what was already starting to feel like a very long year,” she said.

“But despite this, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan that has worked twice now, and beat the virus again.”

Previous articleWhite House sends mixed messages on Trump’s health
Next articlePoliceman arrested for killing 19-year old in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

White House sends mixed messages on Trump’s health

abujatimes
U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to battle COVID-19 in hospital amid conflicting messages and false information from the White House over...
Read more
World News

North Korea’s Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

abujatimes
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing...
Read more
World News

Trump to spend days at military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

abujatimes
U.S. President Donald Trump was in a military hospital on Saturday for treatment after testing positive for COVID-19, an extraordinary development that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

We are targeting N30b yearly in FCT from property tax, says Aliyu

abujatimes
Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory and member, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP)....
Read more
Trending

Newly born baby dumped in gutter in Abuja Estate

abujatimes
The Police Command in Anambra State has rescued a day-old baby wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside drainage in Abuja estate...
Read more
Trending

Policeman arrested for killing 19-year old in Abuja

abujatimes
A policeman has been arrested for killing a 19-year old man, Jonah Samson, in Abuja. Jonah was shot and...
Read more
World News

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says ‘we beat the virus again’

abujatimes
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared on Monday New Zealand “beat the virus again” and announced restrictions in the country’s largest city would...
Read more
World News

White House sends mixed messages on Trump’s health

abujatimes
U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to battle COVID-19 in hospital amid conflicting messages and false information from the White House over...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

US Tops World In COVID-19 Cases, Overtaking China And Italy

Tornadoes bring death, destruction in southern US

Coronavirus: India now has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases...

Trump Claims US may Seek Damages Over virus, China Angered