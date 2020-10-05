Newly born baby dumped in gutter in Abuja Estate

Monday, October 5, 2020

abujatimes

The Police Command in Anambra State has rescued a day-old baby wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside drainage in Abuja estate in Awka.

The spokesman for the command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said this in a statement in Awka.

Mohammed said efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive, NAN reports.

“On Oct. 3, at about 8:25 am, a good Samaritan resident in Abuja Estate behind NSCDC office Awka, reported at B Division Police Station, Awka at about 7:30 am that a day-old-baby was wrapped in a cloth and abandoned inside a gutter at the same area by an unknown person.

“The scene was visited by police operatives, and the baby, which was in good health condition was rescued,” he said.

Mohammed said the baby was handed over to Time to Fort Care Specialist Medical Centre, Awka, for safekeeping.

According to him, the state Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs had been contacted, saying “the baby will be handed over to the Social Welfare Department of the ministry for proper care.”

He, however, said that efforts were being made to trace the mother, to unravel the circumstance leading to the abandonment of the baby.

Previous articlePoliceman arrested for killing 19-year old in Abuja
Next articleWe are targeting N30b yearly in FCT from property tax, says Aliyu
