NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain victims of the brutality of some operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, in Lagos and Rivers states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

About 37 operatives were indicted and recommended for various punishments rangning from dismissal, prosecution, personal liability for payment of damages and reduction in rank.

These was contained in the report of the National Human Rights Commission-led Presidential Panel on SARS obtained by The PUNCH on Tuesday.

The report earlier submitted to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), in June 2019, contained the recommendations of the panel on the various complaints of many Nigerians which the panel received from different parts of the countries and investigated in 2018.

It contained lists of the indicted SARS operatives.

It also contained the list of compensations to be paid to the victims of the brutality of families of the deceased victims as well as the list of those to be apologised to via newspaper publications.

Police operatives in the report were indicted for various rights violations including, extrajudicial killing, death in police custody, unlawful arrest, bias investigation, unlawful intimidation, harassment, criminal assault, torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, threat to life, extortion and confiscation of property, among others.

The report indicted the police operatives in 12 states and the FCT.

The states are Akwa Ibom, Benue, Delta, Enubu, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers.

Analysis of the recommendations in respect of Lagos and Rivers states as well as Abuja showed that the panel had ordered the police to pay a total of N57.744m to 18 victims or their families in Abuja, N89.870071 of them in Lagos, and N16.5m to three of them in Rivers State.

The panel recommended 12 operatives dismissal, nine of whom for prosecution in Abuja.

They include, Inspector Augustine Nwodo, for extrajudicial killing and refusal to release corpse; Sgt Nuhu Shuaibu for extrajudicial killing and refusal to release corpse, Cpl Mohammed Tetengi for extrajudicial killing and refusal to release corpse, ACP Fatai Akinyomi, for denial of right to property, DSP Abdullah Hasan for denial of right to property, and D Terhemen for unlawful arrest, detention, torture, cruel, inhuman, degrading treatment and extrajudicial killing.

The rest are, Inspector Dennis Matthew for unlawful arrest, detention and death in police custody, ASP Felix Onuoha for unlawful arrest, detention and death in police custody; ASP Emmanuel Onyeneho, for unlawful intimidation, harassment, arrest, detention, criminal assault as well as inhuman and degrading treatment; and torture; Sgt Umar Suleiman for cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, ASP Pius Onoja, for threat to life, extortion and confiscation of property, and Inspector Isa Obaka, for unlawful arrest, detention, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment.

In Lagos, 15 operatives were indicted, six among whom were recommended for dismissal.

Those recommended for dismissal are, Inspector Akeem Balogun, Godwin Ogedengbe, Inspector Ibukun Olusoga, ASP Omoleme Akhere, Inspector Hyginus Idoko, and ASP Columbus.

The five of them along with Sgt Efwakwe Dada and Inspector Dogo Monday were recommended for prosecution.

The panel recommended nine operatives for reduction in rank are, DSP Festus Olaniyi, Ogunmuyiwa Saburi, CSP Modupe Okpaleke, Inspector Anthoy Marcellinus, Inspector Hillary, Sgt Efwakwe Dada, Inspector Dogo Monday and Inspector Friday for unlawful arrest and detention and violation or the right to dignity of huma persons.

In Rivers, the panel indicted six operatives.

It recommended the dismissal and prosecution of ASP Etubi Danjuma for his alleged act of unlawful arrest and detention, torture, inhuman and degrading human treatment.

NHRC inaugurates 11-man panel to probe SARS activities today

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission will on Wednesday (today) inaugurate a fresh 11-man independent investigative panel on the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed, who confirmed this to The PUNCH on Tuesday, said the inauguration would take place at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to her, the ceremony would be presided over by the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu.

The 11-man panel to be inaugurated is led by a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima (retd).

Our correspondent also obtained a copy of the ‘Call for Petitions/Notice of Public Hearing’ signed by the Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu.

The notice gave a deadline of October 31, 2020 for the submission of petitions at any of the commission’s office in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.