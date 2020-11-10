Tuesday, November 10, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

COVID-19

Niger governor tests positive

Must read

Headlines

Osinbajo seeks international collaboration for recovery

theabujatimes
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said stronger international cooperation and collaboration among countries will be crucial in addressing the harsh...
Read more
Sports

Ansu Fati: Barcelona forward facing four months out after knee surgery

theabujatimes
Barcelona have confirmed teenage forward Ansu Fati is facing four months out injured after undergoing knee surgery. The 18-year-old...
Read more
Sports

Paul Pogba: France boss Didier Deschamps believes Manchester United midfielder is unhappy

theabujatimes
France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba "can't be happy" being left on the bench and playing out of position at Manchester...
Read more
Trending

We’ll return customers’ money for meters – Abuja Disco

theabujatimes
Against the backdrop of the recent introduction of the National Mass Metering Programme, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has said it will refund...
Read more
theabujatimes

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into isolation.

Bello took to his Twitter page on Monday evening to confirm that he had tested positive.

He wrote: “I have tested positive to #COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.”

The Nation reported last week that three commissioners tested positive for COVID-19. Other commissioners were directed to undergo the test.

However, the Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, who had confirmed that the commissioners tested positive, denied it the next day, saying the claim was false.

He claimed that no one in the state executive council had tested positive.

Previous articlePeru’s Congress votes to impeach president
Next articleNigeria, US, others meet on ISIS threats in West Africa Nov 10
- Advertisement -

More articles

COVID-19

COVID-19 cases: Nigerians, others barred from China

theabujatimes
The Chinese authorities have temporarily suspended entry into China by Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence...
Read more
COVID-19

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 180 New Cases, Total Now 63,508

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 180 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number...
Read more
COVID-19

States have received N50b to fight COVID-19, says PTF

Webmaster
GOING by the record of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Control, the 36 states of the federation and the Federal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Headlines

Osinbajo seeks international collaboration for recovery

theabujatimes
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said stronger international cooperation and collaboration among countries will be crucial in addressing the harsh...
Read more
Sports

Ansu Fati: Barcelona forward facing four months out after knee surgery

theabujatimes
Barcelona have confirmed teenage forward Ansu Fati is facing four months out injured after undergoing knee surgery. The 18-year-old...
Read more
Sports

Paul Pogba: France boss Didier Deschamps believes Manchester United midfielder is unhappy

theabujatimes
France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba "can't be happy" being left on the bench and playing out of position at Manchester...
Read more
Trending

We’ll return customers’ money for meters – Abuja Disco

theabujatimes
Against the backdrop of the recent introduction of the National Mass Metering Programme, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has said it will refund...
Read more
Trending

Two dismissed policemen arraigned for killing 69-year-old man in Abuja

theabujatimes
Two dismissed corporals were arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kubwa in Abuja on Monday for the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

We spent N1b on over 500, 000 families, says COVID-19 task...

Disney World Reopens As US Virus Death Toll Surges

U.S. gives Nigeria $42m in COVID-19 assistance

COVID-19: Commission warns against neglecting poor students in digital education