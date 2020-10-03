Saturday, October 3, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Nigeria accounts for 80% capital flight in West Africa – UN report

Must read

Sports

Mikel Arteta has sympathy for Arsenal players during transfer window

abujatimes
Mikel Arteta will use his own deadline day experience to understand what some of his Arsenal players are going through.
Read more
Trending

How I felt when I became Head of State at 31 – Gowon

abujatimes
Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), says he was frightened when he became the nation’s military leader on...
Read more
Health

Buhari congratulates UK-based Nigerian doctor, Adewara, on SDGs award

abujatimes
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, congratulated a United Kingdom-based Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Funmi Adewara, on winning World...
Read more
Politics

Fashola: Obasanjo Should’ve Built Rails, Roads, Instead of $12bn Debt Cancellation

abujatimes
Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as partly responsible for Nigeria’s weak infrastructural base,...
Read more
abujatimes

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has released a report decrying the illicit financial flows from Africa, saying Nigeria accounted for 80 per cent capital flight from West Africa and 46 per cent from the entire continent.

The UNCTAD’s Economic Development in Africa 2020 Report, released on September 29 is titled, ‘Tackling illicit financial flows for sustainable development in Africa.’

The UNCTAD report stated that capital flight, which captures trade imbalances and tax evasion, for example between 2013 and 2015 stood at $88.6bn on average in Africa, with Nigeria having the largest share of $41bn; Egypt $17.5bn and South Africa $14.1bn.

The report said, “High levels of illicit financial flows, as shown by the prevalence of mis-invoicing and capital flight, indicate that many African governments do not benefit from a significant portion of their international trade transactions and experience significant losses in capital and foreign exchange.

“In Africa, illicit financial flows linked to the export of primary extractive resources were estimated as being as high as $40 billion in 2015 and $278 billion (cumulative) over the past decade. Capital flight, which captures trade mis-invoicing and other balance-of-payment transactions, was estimated at $88.6 billion, on average, during 2013–2015 or around 3.7 per cent of African Gross Domestic Product.

“Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa and is the main oil producer. By 2015, following a significant drop in oil prices, Nigeria was facing one of the worst economic crises in its history. Nigeria accounts for an estimated 46 per cent of the capital flight on the continent, based on average estimates for 2013 and 2015, and 80 per cent of the capital flight in Western Africa.

“In 2013, estimated capital flight peaked at $45.5 billion, or roughly $264 per capita. Capital flight in Nigeria increased to roughly 8.8 per cent of GDP in 2013 and, in 2015, despite some reduction mainly due to declining oil prices, capital flight remained a significant problem.”

The UNCTAD report identified corruption and money laundering as some of the other causes of capital flight in the continent while calling for more government regulations.

It added, “There is ample evidence of the two-way relationship between corruption proceeds and origins of illicit financial flows. On one hand, corruption facilitates money-laundering and on the other hand, money-laundering makes grand corruption possible and profitable.

“Nigeria is among the most active countries in recovering stolen assets and engaging with multilateral stakeholders. Practical steps taken by the government to address IFFs include the signing of bilateral agreements with Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States for the return of stolen assets, with the expectation that such bilateral agreements will act as a disincentive to the sending of illicit funds from Nigeria to these countries.”

Previous articleChina-Africa arms trade: Zambia largest recipient of Chinese loans for military gear, study says
Next articleFashola: Obasanjo Should’ve Built Rails, Roads, Instead of $12bn Debt Cancellation
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

‘FG aggressively developing gas-to-power infrastructure, exploration’

abujatimes
The Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said the Federal Government is aggressively pursuing other gas development...
Read more
Business

First Bank disburses N17bn loans through e-platform

abujatimes
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has said it disbursed over N17bn loans to individuals across the country through digital solutions.
Read more
Business

Fed Govt clears Emirates Airlines to fly

abujatimes
The Federal Government has granted Emirates Airlines approval to operate international flights into Nigeria’s airspace. The approval followed an...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Mikel Arteta has sympathy for Arsenal players during transfer window

abujatimes
Mikel Arteta will use his own deadline day experience to understand what some of his Arsenal players are going through.
Read more
Trending

How I felt when I became Head of State at 31 – Gowon

abujatimes
Nigeria’s former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.), says he was frightened when he became the nation’s military leader on...
Read more
Health

Buhari congratulates UK-based Nigerian doctor, Adewara, on SDGs award

abujatimes
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, congratulated a United Kingdom-based Nigerian medical doctor, Dr Funmi Adewara, on winning World...
Read more
Politics

Fashola: Obasanjo Should’ve Built Rails, Roads, Instead of $12bn Debt Cancellation

abujatimes
Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as partly responsible for Nigeria’s weak infrastructural base,...
Read more
Business

Nigeria accounts for 80% capital flight in West Africa – UN report

abujatimes
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development has released a report decrying the illicit financial flows from Africa, saying Nigeria accounted...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Google Makes Its Video Meeting Service Free To All

Nigeria gets first electric motorcycles

NNPC gets $1bn to help fund upstream operations

UNCTAD Secretary General - Mukhisa Kituyi

UNCTAD: Capital importation falls to $5.12bn despite rise in FDIs