Nigeria has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 111 in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control via its Twitter handle said, “14 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; nine in Lagos and five in FCT.

“As of 09:30 pm, 29th of March, there are 111 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with one death.”

With the confirmation of the 14 new cases in the country, Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory are leading in the number of confirmed cases recorded.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos State has recorded 68 confirmed cases, while the Federal Capital Territory has 21. Coming third is Oyo State with seven confirmed cases.

Other states with confirmed cases are Enugu, Ekiti, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, Rivers, Benue and Kaduna.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), had on Sunday imposed restriction on movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State from 11 pm on Monday, March 30