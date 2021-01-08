Nigeria Customs Generates N1.56trn In 2020

Nigeria Customs Service says it generated the sum of N1,562,115,419,216.32 trillion for the year ended, 2020. The service made the claim in a statement that was issued by its spokesman, Joseph Attah, yesterday.

The service surpassed the N1.380 trillion revenue target for the year. The amount is also above the total sum of N1.34 trillion generated in 2019.

According to Attah, the comptroller-general of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali described the feat as a result of resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by COVID-19.

The service attributed the increased revenue generation to its ongoing reforms that include “strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure; strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department; automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process; robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance and increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves.”

Attah said the partial border closure which has forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous borders to come through the sea and airports raised revenue collection from ports.

“Before the commencement of the border drill on 20th August 2019, revenue generation was between N4 billion to N5 billion but now NCS generate between N5 billion to N9 billion daily,” he stated.

According to the Customs spokesman, diplomatic engagements that took place during the partial land border closure yielded many positive results, including commitment to comply with the ECOWAS protocol on transit and operationalisation of joint border patrols at both sides of the border.

“The teams are required to share intelligence and ensure prevention of transit of prohibited goods into the neighbor’s territory. Accordingly Service wishes to express its readiness to strictly implement the outcome of the diplomatic engagements as the land borders open for movement of cargoes.

Intelligence gathered during the period and the introduction of the e-Customs whose components include installation of scanners at all entry points will enhance border security and boost national trade facilitation.

“Already Ministry of Finance has purchased three new Scanners. Interestingly, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has also expressed commitment to purchasing four Scanners and establish the control center for monitoring all scanning sites in their bid to boost national economy, especially agricultural sector. This means that within the next six months, NCS will have about seven functional Scanners to be mounted at strategic entry points even before the full deployment of e-Customs components which will see to the deployment of 135 modern Scanners.