Wednesday, September 23, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Nigeria losing foreign investors’ confidence in oil, gas sector –Kyari

Must read

Africa News

Egypt’s FRA approves draft law regulating fintech in non-banking financial activities

abujatimes
The Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) Board of Directors has approved a draft law regulating and developing the use of financial technology (fintech)...
Read more
Headlines

John McCain’s widow crosses party line to endorse Joe Biden for president

abujatimes
Trump has had a fraught relationship with members of John McCain's family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during his 2016 campaign....
Read more
World News

Malaysia’s Anwar says secured ‘strong majority’ to form government

abujatimes
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has said he has secured a strong majority from lawmakers in order to form a new government...
Read more
Business

Nigeria losing foreign investors’ confidence in oil, gas sector –Kyari

abujatimes
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, has raised the alarm that Nigeria was fast losing...
Read more
abujatimes

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, has raised the alarm that Nigeria was fast losing foreign investors confidence in the oil and gas sector.

Kyari, stated this while playing host to members of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) who were on an oversight visit to the Corporation. The NNPC said that the absence of a stable fiscal environment is inhibiting the growth of the Nigerian petroleum industry, especially the upstream sector, tasking the lawmakers to act fast and arrest the situation.“We need to act quickly to move from this unstable situation to a very stable one and the only way is for us to get the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to work so that countries and investors can work with us,” the GMD stated.

He said foreign capital was needed in the upstream sector and that the only way to attract it was to have stable laws and a friendly business environment that could guarantee cost recovery and a decent return on investment for investors. He disclosed that the uncertainty in the sector created by the long delay in the passage of the PIB has led to a number of divestments from the country in the recent past.

The GMD also stated that the drive by the management of NNPC to entrench the culture of transparency in the Corporation has improved its business fortunes and creditworthiness as lenders are now willing to grant credit to it.   In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Musa Sarki Adar, expressed the readiness of his committee to provide the necessary support for the Corporation to discharge its duties without hindrance.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the need to ensure that Nigeria attains self sufficiency in its energy needs, Waltersmith Refining and Petrochemical Company will in the next two weeks add 271 million litres to Nigeria’s refining capacity.

The project, according to the promoters is scheduled for commissioning early October 2020. The initiative is to be achieved between Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited (70 per cent equity) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) 30 per equity. 

Previous articleI am not under US surveillance — Atiku
Next articleMalaysia’s Anwar says secured ‘strong majority’ to form government
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Electricity hike: Why Nigerians are not convinced – Sanusi

abujatimes
A former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, on Tuesday, gave reasons why many Nigerians are not convinced with the recent hike...
Read more
Business

Kaduna Attracts 25 New Business Worth $500m – El-Rufai

abujatimes
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state, says his administration has attracted 25 new businesses worth over $500 million as it continues to...
Read more
Business

Nigeria, others’ GDP to hit $7tr by 2035, says ACFTA

abujatimes
Nigeria and other African countries’ gross domestic product (GDP) will reach $7trillion by 2035 because of their huge market, the African Continental...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Africa News

Egypt’s FRA approves draft law regulating fintech in non-banking financial activities

abujatimes
The Financial Regulatory Authority’s (FRA) Board of Directors has approved a draft law regulating and developing the use of financial technology (fintech)...
Read more
Headlines

John McCain’s widow crosses party line to endorse Joe Biden for president

abujatimes
Trump has had a fraught relationship with members of John McCain's family since he disparaged the Arizona senator during his 2016 campaign....
Read more
World News

Malaysia’s Anwar says secured ‘strong majority’ to form government

abujatimes
Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has said he has secured a strong majority from lawmakers in order to form a new government...
Read more
Business

Nigeria losing foreign investors’ confidence in oil, gas sector –Kyari

abujatimes
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, has raised the alarm that Nigeria was fast losing...
Read more
Politics

I am not under US surveillance — Atiku

abujatimes
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has denied a report that the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), an agency of the U.S. Department...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Oil rises as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts

New Hongqi H9+ Stretches Luxury To New Lengths For China’s Bigwigs

French Budget Deficit Forecast to Hit 9% of GDP, Postwar...

Oil marketers now free to fix prices, says PPPRA