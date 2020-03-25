The Nigerian Government has received its share of test kits and protective gears donated to Africa by Chinese business tycoon, Jack Ma.

The materials arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday morning.

They include 100,000 masks, 20,000 test kits, PPEs, among others.

According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who received them at the airport, the 20,000 test kits will be distributed to the five laboratories in the country.

Lagos State has two laboratories while the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Osun State and Edo State each has one laboratory.

Ma, the Chinese billionaire had earlier announced the donation of 1.1 million testing kits and six million masks to fight coronavirus in Africa.