The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases in eight states.

This was announced via NCDC’s Twitter handle on Tuesday night.

According to the breakdown, 59 were recorded in Lagos, 29 in the federal capital territory, 14 in Kano, six in Borno and four in Katsina.

Also, three were recorded in Ogun, and one each in Rivers and Bauchi.