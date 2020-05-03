The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 220 new cases in 18 states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced this on its Twitter handle on Saturday night.

The number of recovered patients increased from 351 to 385 while the number of fatalities increased from 68 to 85.

According to the NCDC, two cases previously confirmed for Katsina on Friday were repeat tests, and as a result, Nigeria has recorded 2,388 cases in 34 states and the federal capital territory.

Cross River and Kogi haven’t recorded any case of COVID-19.