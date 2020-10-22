Nigeria records lowest daily tally in eight months

Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily figure of new coronavirus infections in about eight months with the 37 new cases reported on Wednesday, according to the country’s health authorities.

Wednesday’s figure bring the total infections in the country to 61,667.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday night.

The NCDC did not give an update on the daily toll of infections on Tuesday.

For almost three months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure above 300.

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp increase in the number of recovered patients.

Of the over 61,000 cases reported thus far, about 56, 880 have recovered.

About 3,662 infections are still active across the nation, the NCDC said.

The 37 new cases were reported from nine states – FCT (8), Lagos (7), Taraba (5), Rivers (5), Adamawa (4) Kaduna (3), Anambra (2), Osun (2), Ogun (1).

There has also been a decline in recorded fatalities.

The total death toll remained 1, 125 as no death was reported on Wednesday as it was in the past two days.

The country has improved a bit in its testing regime. Almost 600,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.