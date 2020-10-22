Thursday, October 22, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

COVID-19

Nigeria records lowest daily tally in eight months

Must read

COVID-19

Nigeria records lowest daily tally in eight months

abujatimes
Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily figure of new coronavirus infections in about eight months with the 37 new cases reported on...
Read more
Headlines

Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence

abujatimes
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. Osinbajo, in a tweet...
Read more
Africa News

UNESCO funds Tanzania over conservation of world heritage sites

abujatimes
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted Tanzania 59,836 U.S. dollars for conservation and management of two world...
Read more
Trending

NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

Webmaster
The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain...
Read more
abujatimes

Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily figure of new coronavirus infections in about eight months with the 37 new cases reported on Wednesday, according to the country’s health authorities.

Wednesday’s figure bring the total infections in the country to 61,667.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday night.

The NCDC did not give an update on the daily toll of infections on Tuesday.

For almost three months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure above 300.

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp increase in the number of recovered patients.

Of the over 61,000 cases reported thus far, about 56, 880 have recovered.

About 3,662 infections are still active across the nation, the NCDC said.

The 37 new cases were reported from nine states – FCT (8), Lagos (7), Taraba (5), Rivers (5), Adamawa (4) Kaduna (3), Anambra (2), Osun (2), Ogun (1).

There has also been a decline in recorded fatalities.

The total death toll remained 1, 125 as no death was reported on Wednesday as it was in the past two days.

The country has improved a bit in its testing regime. Almost 600,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.

Previous articleLekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence
- Advertisement -

More articles

COVID-19

COVID-19: 181 students, staff test positive in Lagos private school

abujatimes
Lagos State Government on Friday evening confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a private boarding school in Lekki. Commissioner for...
Read more
COVID-19

W’Bank: COVID-19 to Increase Number of Poor Persons to 150m

abujatimes
The World Bank has estimated that global extreme poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20...
Read more
COVID-19

UNICEF urges govts to prioritise education in COVID-19 recovery plans

abujatimes
The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), yesterday, urged the Federal Government to prioritise education in its COVID-19 recovery plans to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

COVID-19

Nigeria records lowest daily tally in eight months

abujatimes
Nigeria has recorded its lowest daily figure of new coronavirus infections in about eight months with the 37 new cases reported on...
Read more
Headlines

Lekki tollgate shooting: Vice President, Osinbajo breaks silence

abujatimes
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the killing of protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday. Osinbajo, in a tweet...
Read more
Africa News

UNESCO funds Tanzania over conservation of world heritage sites

abujatimes
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has granted Tanzania 59,836 U.S. dollars for conservation and management of two world...
Read more
Trending

NHRC asks police to pay 35 Lagos, Abuja, Rivers victims N164m

Webmaster
The Nigerian Police Force has been ordered to pay at least N164m to 35 identified victims or the families of the slain...
Read more
Trending

Three dead as hoodlums burn down police station, church in Abuja

abujatimes
The Dutse Makaranta Police Station, Kubwa, Abuja, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums. The station and a church...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Fayemi is positive for COVID-19, wife, aides undergo tests

India’s Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000, behind US and Brazil

Lagos, Oyo and FCT takes the lead as Nigeria hit almost...

Chloroquine potent for COVID-19 prevention , says NAFDAC