The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed two deaths and 49 new COVID-19 cases.

The agency broke the news in a series of tweets on Saturday.

A breakdown of the cases showed that 23 were recorded in Lagos, 12 in the federal capital territory (FCT), 10 in Kano, two in Ogun and one each in Oyo and Ekiti states.

With the announcement, Nigeria has recorded a total of 542 COVID-19 cases. The number of deaths also increased from 17 to 19, just as the number of recoveries has risen to 166 patients.