Nigeria has recorded two new coronavirus cases in Lagos and Osun states.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a tweet on Wednesday.

The centre said the cases are travellers who returned to the country. It did not give details on where they returned from.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 46.

“Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun. Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days,” the centre tweeted.

“As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”

Of the 46 confirmed cases, Lagos has 30, the federal capital territory (FCT) eight and Ogun three. Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Edo and Bauchi have one case each.

Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, and Bala Mohammed, Bauchi governor, are among top officials who have tested positive for the virus.

Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), is Nigeria’s first and only casualty of the virus so far.

He died on Monday after returning from the UK.