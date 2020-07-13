Nigeria on Sunday reported five hundred and seventy-one (571) new cases of COVID-19 with three hundred and forty-three more recoveries.

This is according to the latest figures released on Sunday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC noted that the new cases of COVID-19 were reported in nineteen states in the country as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that Lagos State had the highest infections for the day – 158 – and is followed by Ebonyi – 108, Edo -53, Ondo – 46, FCT – 38, Oyo -20, Kwara – 19, Plateau – 17, Osun – 14, and Bayelsa – 14.

Other states with fresh infections from COVID-19 are: Ekiti – 14, Katsina – 14, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – 11, Rivers – 11, Niger – 10, Ogun – 7, Kano – 6, Cross River – 4, and Bauchi – 2.

The new figures now take the country’s infection from the virus to 32,558 with the number of discharged persons now 13,447.

However, 740 deaths have thus far been reported from the pandemic, according to the NCDC.

Lagos State has the highest COVID-19 cases in Nigeria – 12,427 – with 10,358 still active while 1,897 have recovered. The State also has 172 deaths from the virus.

The FCT trails Lagos with 2,576 cases, 1,765 still active, 773 discharged and 38 deaths recorded, data from the agency showed.

A Global Pandemic

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 566,075 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Sunday.

At least 12,798,410 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,811,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Sunday, 4,442 new deaths and 202,975 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,071 new deaths, followed by United States with 636, and India with 551.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 135,066 deaths from 3,282,554 cases. At least 995,576 people have been declared recovered.