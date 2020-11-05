Thursday, November 5, 2020

Nigeria, Third Highest Destination of Used Cars From U.S. – Report

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham on target in convincing Champions League win

Timo Werner scored two penalties as Chelsea made it three wins on the bounce without conceding when easing past 10-man Rennes 3-0.
FG committed to ending estimated billing –Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has restated his regime's commitment to ending estimated billing in all forms in Nigeria.
Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side suffer first Champions League defeat

Manchester United's woes took a turn for the worse as Istanbul Basaksehir punished shambolic defending to inflict a 2-1 first Champions League...
#ENDSARS: FG's panel commences sitting in Abuja

The Independent Investigative Panel (IPP) on human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Units of the Nigeria...
theabujatimes

Nigeria ranks below the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

Nigeria is the African country importing the most used vehicles from the United States, and the third in the world, a new report has shown.

The report, by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said Nigeria ranks just below the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Mexico.

According to UNEP, 14 million light-duty vehicles (cars, SUVs and minibuses) were exported to low and middle-income countries between 2015 and 2018.

“40 per cent of that total ended up in Africa,” it said.

The European Union accounted for 54 per cent of all used vehicle exports during that period, followed by Japan’s 27 per cent and the United States’ 18 per cent.

Despite accounting for a lower share of total used vehicle exports than the EU and Japan, the U.S. still shipped 2.6 million overseas between 2015 and 2018 with a collective value of $24.5 million.

The United Arab Emirates is the top importing nation with 389,302 cars while Mexico is a distant second with 281,545.

Nigeria is the third, importing 203,136 cars from the U.S. within the period under review.

Further details of the report show that in Africa, more than 60 per cent of vehicles added annually is through the importation of used vehicles.

This, however, varies greatly, from zero in South Africa which has a total ban on imports to 97 per cent in Kenya.

The report also said that in South America, many countries ban the importation of used vehicles, but some like Paraguay, add more than 90 per cent of used vehicles each year to their fleet.

“Most vehicle growth in Central America and the Caribbean is from used vehicles. In Asia and the Pacific, the share of used vehicle imports is lower, because India, China, and many Southeast Asian countries ban the import of used vehicles. However, there are substantial imports of used vehicles in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Cambodia, among others,” part of the report read.

Experts have warned that the export of millions of used vehicles to developing countries is a major contributor to air pollution. This is why some countries banned the importation of used vehicles.

“Countries and cities are increasingly adopting policies and setting targets to reduce emissions from their vehicle fleets. They use a set of measures for this – including better urban planning, prioritizing non-motorized transport, promotion of public transport, and cleaner vehicles,” the report added.

Previous articleBiden predicts a win, promises to unite as Trump goes to court
Next articleDangote refinery 80% ready, says official
Dangote refinery 80% ready, says official

Work at the 650,000-barrel per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project being promoted by Dangote Group, has reached 80 per cent...
Fidelity Bank Posts N21.3bn Profit in Nine Months

Fidelity Bank Plc sustained its impressive financial performance with a strong third quarter results for the year 2020 released on the Nigerian...
'Mutual Funds are next big thing in Nigerian finance'

Mutual Funds are gaining wide acceptance in Nigeria's investment climate, with savvy investors choosing the investment plan over savings,  Head of Research...
