Sunday, February 28, 2021

Business

Nigeria to become gold exporter in June

Pandemonium in Abuja as FCTA demolishes drinking joints, others

There was confusion and anxiety in Abuja on Friday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of...
FCT Minister, Bello flags off ministerial action against traffic violations in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has flagged-off a ministerial action against traffic violation in the FCT,...
Rotary preaches peaceful coexistence in Abuja

The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has advised residents of Piwoyi, a community in the FCT, on the need to live...
Scarcity: Fuel Queues Return In Abuja

Queues on Saturday surfaced at some petrol filling stations in Abuja and its environs as marketers refused to load from depots due...
theabujatimes

The Nigerian-Canadian company, mining gold in Nigeria’s Osun State is to start exporting the precious metal in June this year.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, made the announcement in Abuja on Sunday.

Speaking at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adegbite described the Segilola Gold Project as a strategic investment for Nigeria’s economic diversification.

He described the company as a ‘poster child’ and the first foreign investor that was doing genuine and serious business in Nigeria.

Adegbite said that the firm was supposed to have started gold exportation in the first quarter of 2021 but that the date was shifted, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The company will start exporting gold from Nigeria in June,’’ he stated.

According to the minister, the project is being executed by Segilola Resource Operating Ltd., a licensed operator and Canadian company, located in Iperindo in Osun.

He said that the company was listed and quoted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, the eighth largest exchange in the world by market capitalisation, commanding some 3.1 trillion dollars.

Adegbite said that the company was making a positive impact, borne out of its desire to ensure compliance with the economic diversification agenda of the Federal Government.

“Mining is a bit capital intensive. So, we need to attract serious players, people who can put in the money and then of course, begin to make money after some investment because it has gestation period.

“Mining is not like trading where you put in your money today and then realise profit tomorrow.

“When you do exploration, it can take a year to three years, then you discover the mineral and then start the exploitation before money begins to roll in.”

Previous articleAregbesola Insists He Didn’t Collect Salaries As Osun Gov
Next articleNigeria to receive four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Business

Ajaokuta steel plant resuscitation stalled by COVID-19

A planned resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant has been stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Minister of Mines and...
Business

Rising crude oil price good for our economy- Minister

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the rising price of crude oil is a good omen for...
Business

Dead refineries cost Nigeria N10.7trn in 10 years —Oil Marketers

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has revealed that over N10.7 trillion was expended on fuel subsidy in the last 10 years.
Nigeria to receive four million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Tuesday

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Nigeria will on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 take delivery of four million doses of covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX...
