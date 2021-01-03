Sunday, January 3, 2021

Life & Arts

Nigeria to the world: Wizkid continues global exploits

Policeman who 'rejected N864m bribe' considers resignation over 'injustice'

theabujatimes
Francis Erhabor, the divisional police officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom state police command, who allegedly rejected a total of N864 million bribe...
Trending

Unjust teaching practice in Govt school, Abuja

theabujatimes
Government Model Secondary School, Maitama, Abuja, runs extra lessons for her students after the school hours and equally gets paid for doing...
Trending

80 hearty cheers to Bajowa and his radio station

theabujatimes
There are indeed some issues in one's life time, which neither time nor event can obliterate from one's memory. I have seen...
Trending

NAF conducts search and rescue training for personnel on Kaduna-Abuja expressway

theabujatimes
US closes key money-laundering, tax evasion channel1 day agoFG carries out threat, places 100 persons on 6 months air travel restrictions1 day...
theabujatimes

Star singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has continued to excel on the global stage. His latest album, Made in Lagos enjoyed rave reviews across the world, even as his fan base stretched to hitherto ‘unconquered’ territories. Sunday Scoop highlights some of the singer’s achievements in 2020

Certifications

Three of Wizkid’s songs, Borrowed Love, Soco and Can’t Believe were certified in Canada. Other songs, ‘Love’ and ‘Energy’ also earned certification in the United Kingdom; while Come Closer got certified Gold in the United States of America; and ‘Bella’ got certification in France.

Awards

Wizkid became the first Nigerian to win an NAACP Image award for the song, Brown Skin Girl, on which he was featured by Beyonce, in the category of ‘Outstanding Duo, Group/Collaboration’. He also became the most awarded African Artist in the history of the Music of Black Origin awards, having won four awards. He was adjudged the ‘Best African Act’ in the 2020 edition of the prestigious award.

He also became the most awarded Nigerian artiste at the BET Awards, having won three times. The singer was the first African artiste to be nominated at Brazil’s Breaktudo Awards in the ‘Global Artiste’ category.

Wizkid emerged as the first African artiste to debut on Spoify’s Global and Album charts #10. Continuing his winning streak, Wizkid became the first Nigerian artiste to record at least one entry on the United Kingdom’s singles chart with two different albums― Come Closer (2017) and Ginger (2020). Meanwhile, Made in Lagos is the longest charting Nigerian album on the UK albums chart for the new decade.

Special moments

The Ojuelegba singer earned his second Grammy Nomination in the ‘Best Music Video’ category for the song, Brown Skin Girl.

He also warmed the hearts of many when he ‘united’ his three sons― Boluwatife, Ayo (Junior) and Zion― in the video for his song, Smile, which featured American singer, H.E.R.

Life & Arts

CONGRATS! Dbanj Welcomes Another Child

theabujatimes
Sensational entertainer, Dbanj and his wife Lineo Didi have welcomed another child.Dbanj on his Instagram page announced the birth of his baby...
Life & Arts

‘I Will Continue To Deliver Hits’, Davido Rants Excessively

theabujatimes
Singer Davido has backtracked his statement about quitting music. The 28-year-old revealed this in a tweet while quoting...
Life & Arts

Nigerian singer Davido considers quitting music

theabujatimes
Multiple award-winning singer, Davido, has taken to his verified Twitter page to state that he considers quitting music. This...
Sports

PSG name Pochettino new manager

theabujatimes
Former Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of Paris St-Germain. The Argentine, 48, who...
