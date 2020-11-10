Nigeria, US, others meet on ISIS threats in West Africa Nov 10

The United States and Nigeria will convene a virtual meeting with members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on November 10.

The parley is expected to affirm the coalition’s commitment to countering the threat of the terrorist group and its branches worldwide, including in West Africa, and to support ongoing international efforts in the region.

A statement from the US Embassy in Abuja on Monday said the meeting would outline the ISIS threat in West Africa and focus on ways the coalition can strengthen its collective approach in specific areas, such as battlefield evidence and border security.

The statement titled, ‘Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting on ISIS threats in West Africa,’ read, “The United States and the 82-member global coalition it leads, remain fully committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS and its branches, which is critical to U.S. national security and that of our partners and allies.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Accord have arrested two suspected gun runners at Tangaza town.

The suspects, Abubakar Mohammed from Bodinga Local Government Area and Ansi Usman Janare from Gohono village of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State were arrested on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Coordinator, Media Defence Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, items recovered from them include one light machine gun, four AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, and one motorcycle.

The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation.

In another development, troops have killed two bandits during an exchange of gunfire at Fegi Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Items recovered include one motorcycle, four magazines, and two cell phones.

The statement said, “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Dan-Ali village arrested one suspected bandits’ collaborator named Jamilu Usman at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State. The suspect is currently in custody for necessary action.”