Tuesday, November 10, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

Nigeria, US, others meet on ISIS threats in West Africa Nov 10

Must read

Headlines

Osinbajo seeks international collaboration for recovery

theabujatimes
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said stronger international cooperation and collaboration among countries will be crucial in addressing the harsh...
Read more
Sports

Ansu Fati: Barcelona forward facing four months out after knee surgery

theabujatimes
Barcelona have confirmed teenage forward Ansu Fati is facing four months out injured after undergoing knee surgery. The 18-year-old...
Read more
Sports

Paul Pogba: France boss Didier Deschamps believes Manchester United midfielder is unhappy

theabujatimes
France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba "can't be happy" being left on the bench and playing out of position at Manchester...
Read more
Trending

We’ll return customers’ money for meters – Abuja Disco

theabujatimes
Against the backdrop of the recent introduction of the National Mass Metering Programme, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has said it will refund...
Read more
theabujatimes

The United States and Nigeria will convene a virtual meeting with members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on November 10.

The parley is expected to affirm the coalition’s commitment to countering the threat of the terrorist group and its branches worldwide, including in West Africa, and to support ongoing international efforts in the region.

A statement from the US Embassy in Abuja on Monday said the meeting would outline the ISIS threat in West Africa and focus on ways the coalition can strengthen its collective approach in specific areas, such as battlefield evidence and border security.

The statement titled, ‘Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS meeting on ISIS threats in West Africa,’ read, “The United States and the 82-member global coalition it leads, remain fully committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS and its branches, which is critical to U.S. national security and that of our partners and allies.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Accord have arrested two suspected gun runners at Tangaza town.

The suspects, Abubakar Mohammed from Bodinga Local Government Area and Ansi Usman Janare from Gohono village of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State were arrested on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Coordinator, Media Defence Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, items recovered from them include one light machine gun, four AK47 rifle magazines, 586 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 100 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, and one motorcycle.

The suspects are currently in custody for further investigation.

In another development, troops have killed two bandits during an exchange of gunfire at Fegi Baza village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Items recovered include one motorcycle, four magazines, and two cell phones.

The statement said, “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Dan-Ali village arrested one suspected bandits’ collaborator named Jamilu Usman at Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State. The suspect is currently in custody for necessary action.”

Previous articleNiger governor tests positive
Next articleFCMB wins “Best SME Bank in Africa” Award
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

ASUU Strike: FG Appeals To ASUU To Suspend Strike

theabujatimes
The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are yet to finalize agreement on a mode of payment to...
Read more
Politics

Hisbah destroys beer bottles worth N200m in Kano

theabujatimes
The Kano State Hisbah Board on Sunday destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of different beer worth over N200m, which were confiscated within Kano metropolis.
Read more
Politics

Southwest leaders: tighten security, reopen borders

theabujatimes
Southwest leaders on Sunday called for the strengthening of security in the geo-political zone and in the country. “The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Headlines

Osinbajo seeks international collaboration for recovery

theabujatimes
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said stronger international cooperation and collaboration among countries will be crucial in addressing the harsh...
Read more
Sports

Ansu Fati: Barcelona forward facing four months out after knee surgery

theabujatimes
Barcelona have confirmed teenage forward Ansu Fati is facing four months out injured after undergoing knee surgery. The 18-year-old...
Read more
Sports

Paul Pogba: France boss Didier Deschamps believes Manchester United midfielder is unhappy

theabujatimes
France boss Didier Deschamps says Paul Pogba "can't be happy" being left on the bench and playing out of position at Manchester...
Read more
Trending

We’ll return customers’ money for meters – Abuja Disco

theabujatimes
Against the backdrop of the recent introduction of the National Mass Metering Programme, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has said it will refund...
Read more
Trending

Two dismissed policemen arraigned for killing 69-year-old man in Abuja

theabujatimes
Two dismissed corporals were arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kubwa in Abuja on Monday for the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FG Seeks Vital Weapons from World Powers to End Insurgency

Obasanjo avoided as Buhari names railroad stations after prominent Nigerians

#RevolutionNow Movement: DSS releases Bakare,three other protesters

COVID-19: Nigeria seeks $3.4 billion loan from IMF