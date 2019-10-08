The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has destroyed another Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists (BHTs) hideout in Borno.

It also says it neutralised several of their fighters at Kirta Wulgo on the fringes of Lake Chad in the state.

Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Daramola, an air commodore, said the operation was executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday.

He said the airstrike was conducted by the (ATF) after persistent Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the settlement was being used as a staging area from where the terrorists launch attacks against own troops’ positions.

” Consequently, the ATF dispatched its aircraft to attack identified compounds within the settlement.

” Overhead the target area, scores of ISWAP fighters were observed attempting to flee upon sighting the attack platforms.

” The aircraft took turns in engaging the location, scoring accurate hits which led to the destruction of some structures as well as the killing of several terrorists,” he said.

Mr Daramola said NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain efforts to completely destroy remnants of terrorists in the North East.

The statement came barely two weeks after the NAF said it neutralised scores of terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in separate airstrikes at Durbada, Abaganaram, and Tumbun Rego in the state.

In early September, the NAF also stated that it neutralised scores of Boko Haram terrorists in airstrikes in Yuwe “C,” Borno State.

(NAN)